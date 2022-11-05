Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’
Troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving. suspended five games by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then his refusal to apologize for it until after the suspension), Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving, the company announced late on Friday. Here is the full statement from Nike:
Nike Suspends Ties With Kyrie Irving And Will Not Release His Kyrie 8 Shoe Amidst Recent Controversy
Nike is suspending ties with Kyrie Irving after his latest controversy and they are no longer launching his new shoe, Kyrie 8.
Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs In On Kyrie Irving's Recent Behavior
The Lakers All-Star has officially taken a stance regarding his former Cleveland teammate's bizarre recent behavior.
Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Amid Controversy Over Highlighting Antisemitic Movie – Update
UPDATED with latest: Nike on Friday night became the latest company to distance itself from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, saying it will “suspend our relationship” with the all-star guard. The shoe brand also said it would not move forward with launching its latest line of Irving-branded shoe, the Kyrie 8. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said in a statement this evening, per the AP. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the...
Nike Terminates Suspends With Kyrie Irving, Effective Immediately
Penned in 2011 — and cemented by way of a signature shoe three years thereafter — Kyrie Irving’s deal with the Swoosh has produced several notable performance models, with the 8th mainline entry expected to debut this year. But now what was once a long-standing partnership between athlete and brand has suddenly come to a close, as Nike swiftly announces the suspension of their professional relationship with Kyrie Irving.
