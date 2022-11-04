ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Seth Curry, Joe Harris set to return vs. Hornets on Saturday

By Josh Matthews
 2 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets have a little bit of good news following a big victory against the Wizards, as injured sharpshooters Seth Curry and Joe Harris will return Saturday against the Hornets.

New York Post writer Brian Lewis reported that both shooting guards will be active against the LaMelo Ball-led Hornets. Curry has had an ankle injury that he’s been recovering from after he briefly joined the Long Island Nets for practice and rehabilitation. Harris will return for the Nets’ second-away game in a stretch of three after the team put him on injury management earlier this year.

Forward Ben Simmons will miss the matchup in Charlotte, but interim head coach Jacque Vaughn could not confirm that he wouldn’t return for Monday’s game against Dallas. Simmons is back on track to return, after dealing with knee swelling earlier this week. The Nets announced Friday that Simmons underwent an MRI that was clean.

The Nets seem just around the corner from a fully recovered team, with the exception of forward T.J. Warren.

