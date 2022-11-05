Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship
GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
MLive.com
White Pigeon, Mendon make history in prep football playoffs with stunning upsets
KALAMAZOO, MI – Anything can happen in single-elimination tournaments, and a pair of Kalamazoo-area high school football teams seized moment and defied the odds with championships at stake on Friday. In the Division 8 bracket, White Pigeon stunned Reading with a 34-20 road win to claim consecutive district championships...
MLive.com
Here are the Jackson-area football scores for the district finals
JACKSON -- District champions were crowned on Friday in three games involving Jackson-area teams. Here is how the teams did.
MLive.com
Dominant offensive line leads Lawton football to district title win over Schoolcraft
LAWTON, MI – Aidan O’Brien faked an inside handoff, spun to his left, sprinted to the edge and beat Schoolcraft’s defense to the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown run that send a capacity crowd at Lawton’s Packer-Armstrong Field into a frenzy. O’Brien, Lawton’s junior quarterback,...
Riverview football's running game leads it to victory over Tecumseh in D4 playoff
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – The Riverview Pirates (11-0) defeated the Tecumseh Indians (10-1) 53-30 in the Division 4 playoffs in a game that featured high-scoring action and a non-stop ground-and-pound assault by Riverview. Here are three takeaways. Riverview’s run game is intense Riverview punished the ...
Ithaca puts up 63 points in district final win over Ravenna
The offense put up a season-high 63 points. But it was the Ithaca defense that took over in the second half, lifting the Yellowjackets to a Division 7 district championship win Saturday at Ithaca.
Caledonia advances with double-overtime win over Rockford
Undefeated Rockford hosted Caledonia Friday in a Division 1 district championship. It was a regular season rematch from week nine when the Rams defeated the Fighting Scots.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Rutgers kickoff time announced
It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is heading into a first. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Nov. 12 and the game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on BTN, it was announced Saturday night. That will be the...
Illinois Stays in AP-Top 25 Even After Loss vs. Michigan State
Illinois’ stellar run came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when they lost to the Michigan State Spartans in Champaign, but they are still ranked in the top-25 poll. The Fighting Illini, who came into the game on a six-game winning streak and sitting in the No. 14 spot in the AP rankings, lost 23-15 to the Spartans on Saturday, which led to them being dropped to No. 21 in the latest poll released Sunday.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Nelda R. Frederick
Nelda R. Frederick, 92, of Coldwater, formerly of Indiana, passed away at the home of her daughter. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Nelda was born November 23, 1929 in Decker, IN to Frank & Jessie (Graham)...
WILX-TV
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
wtvbam.com
Power restoration efforts continue after Saturday’s strong winds
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Saturday’s windy weather which featured gusts as high as 45 mph at the Branch County Memorial Airport caused over 800 Consumers Energy customers in Branch County to lose their power. As of Monday morning, 205 customers were out in Branch County, another 479 were...
22 WSBT
High winds wreak havoc, power outages throughout the area
A storm brought crazy winds and caused widespread power outages and damage across our area. Indiana-Michigan Power says many of its crews are coming directly to South Bend as more than 24-thousand of its customers are without power, as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The wind advisory was lifted just hours...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
Man recovering after Battle Creek assault
A man was assaulted in Battle Creek Saturday morning, police say.
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023
Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0