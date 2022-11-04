Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Need To Sign This 10x NBA All-Star
I believe the Phoenix Suns need to take a look at Carmelo Anthony.
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combine for 51 points, Memphis Grizzlies defeat Wizards
The Memphis Grizzlies are enjoying the advantages that come with playing on a home floor. When they were struggling early against the Washington Wizards, fans cheered them on until the breakthrough. When Memphis lost a 23-point lead, the FedExForum crowd was still hopeful. The patience was rewarded as the Grizzlies defeated the Wizards...
ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game
Despite his stellar outing (26 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists), the Lakers were outplayed 116-130 by the Jazz.
Yardbarker
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
Jaren Jackson Jr. making progress toward return
Jaren Jackson Jr. has begun 3-on-3 play and is ramping up conditioning to prepare for a return to play, but the Grizzlies do not have a target date for the forward yet.
NBA
NBPA President CJ McCollum denounces antisemitism, sees 'learning experience' for players
That was the first official response by Pelicans guard CJ McCollum regarding a blistering week in which Irving — a players union vice president — used social media to post a link to a movie with antisemitic messages and then waited six combative days before finally issuing an apology.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
ESPN
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds,...
CBS Sports
Warriors to rest Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green vs. Pelicans despite four-game losing streak
The Golden State Warriors will not have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green or Andrew Wiggins on Friday night when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. All four players are being held out on the second night of a back-to-back despite the team's current four-game losing streak. While the...
NBA
Q&A: CJ McCollum & James Cadogan on the importance of Election Day
In a rare instance this season, the NBA would like its employees not to worry about basketball. The league is going dark on Tuesday so that players, coaches and team employees can head to the polls and encourage others to vote on none other than Election Day 2022. “If people...
ESPN
Los Angeles plays Utah on 3-game road skid
Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Utah looking to break its three-game road losing streak. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz...
iheart.com
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'
Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
NBA
PODCAST » Road Trips And Two-Minute Reports on The Brief Case
Greetings from Phoenix. With the Trail Blazers heading out for their first extended road trip of the season, which starts with a back-to-back versus the Suns at Footprint Center, wanted to get you squared away with another edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
The NBA Players With The Most Defensive Player Of The Year Awards
Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo won the most Defensive Player of the Year awards.
ESPN
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
