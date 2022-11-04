ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Brooks scores 23 as Grizzlies rout Hornets 130-99

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six 3-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds,...
Q&A: CJ McCollum & James Cadogan on the importance of Election Day

In a rare instance this season, the NBA would like its employees not to worry about basketball. The league is going dark on Tuesday so that players, coaches and team employees can head to the polls and encourage others to vote on none other than Election Day 2022. “If people...
Los Angeles plays Utah on 3-game road skid

Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Utah looking to break its three-game road losing streak. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz...
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'

Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
PODCAST » Road Trips And Two-Minute Reports on The Brief Case

Greetings from Phoenix. With the Trail Blazers heading out for their first extended road trip of the season, which starts with a back-to-back versus the Suns at Footprint Center, wanted to get you squared away with another edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
