Memphis, TN

NBA

Chuck Checks In - 11.08.22

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 111, Raptors 97. ( Bulls 6-6, 4-2 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts. Raps: VanVleet: 27. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Raps: Barnes: 6. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6. Raps: Barnes: 5. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls out rebounded the Raptors...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2022

The middle contest of New Orleans’ three-game Eastern Conference road trip tips off Monday at 6:45 p.m. Central against the Indiana Pacers. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6. All 30 NBA teams are playing Monday, with staggered tip-offs every 15 minutes. Read Sunday’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Bulls fizzle in Toronto, fall to Raptors 113-104

There are trap games, though it wasn’t one Sunday in Toronto when the Bulls lost 113-104 to a good Toronto Raptors team. There are traps in football, which we suspect Bears quarterback Justin Fields also used Sunday to set an NFL quarterback rushing record. There are suggestions to shut...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

LeBron James (left foot soreness) out tonight vs. Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers will be shorthanded for tonight’s game in Utah (10:15 ET, NBA League Pass) as forward LeBron James will miss the game due to left foot soreness. James played in Sunday’s 114-100 loss to the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat the Wizards 103-97, continue win streak at home

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards 103-97 on Sunday at FedExForum, moving to 4-0 at home. The Wizards led 89-88 before the Grizzlies ripped off a 9-0 run to take command of the game, 97-89, with 3:44 to play in the fourth quarter. Ja Morant scored eight of his 23 points in the final 6:17 to keep the Grizzlies unbeaten at home. Memphis held Washington to 0-of-9 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Joel Meyers on Pelicans vs. Pacers, team chemistry | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks and reasons fans should stay optimistic. Joel Meyers of Bally Sports (6:05) also joins the show to talk about the Indiana Pacers lineup and what issues they may present...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Josh Hart sinks it from downtown

© 2022 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website, please visit our Accessibility page. NBA.com is part of Warner Media, LLC’s Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.
NBA

Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls

Larry Nance Jr. (left knee; hyperextension) was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls while four players were ruled out: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee; ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee; ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League Two-Way) and Garrett Temple (personal reasons). New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls vs. Raptors (11.07.22)

The Chicago Bulls (5-6) return home to close the book on a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors (6-4) this evening. Last night in Canada, the Raptors went on a 13-5 run over the final 3:58 of the game to come away with a hard-fought, 113-104 victory. The contest was tightly...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Charlotte’s 2nd-Half Defense Wavers In Loss To Washington

Points Hard to Come by Again for Hornets, Losing Streak Reaches Five Games. The Charlotte Hornets scratched and clawed for every single point they could muster on Monday night, but in the end, their defense couldn’t keep up with another cold shooting performance, resulting in a 108-100 home loss to the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Pistons do a halftime 180 and come back to dump OKC

Three quick observations after Monday night’s 112-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. HALFTIME MAGIC – Whatever words Dwane Casey had for the Pistons at halftime need to be embossed and posted in every locker. Whatever they drank, the formula needs to be patented. After playing lethargically and carelessly at times in a first half that saw them struggle to get to 48 points and trail by 15, the Pistons used a brilliant eight-minute spurt to score 32 points and surge to a six-point lead. And after 11 first-half turnovers, the Pistons didn’t commit one during their dominant third quarter – a lesson that playing fast and aggressively doesn’t have to mean playing free and loose with the basketball. The surge lost some momentum when Casey had to go back to his bench, a season-long issue that has a resolution in sight, but Cade Cunningham orchestrated the last six minutes like a 10-year veteran and the Pistons pulled out the win. Leading the third-quarter surge for the Pistons were Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic – who had combined for a frustrating, mistake-filled, errant-shooting first half. After going a combined 6 of 29 in the first half, those three hit 9 of 15 shots and combined for 25 points in the third quarter. Cunningham finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Ivey with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 25 points and Isaiah Stewart played another gritty game to finish with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Casey won a big coach’s challenge with 1:30 left and the Pistons up five points. Instead of a Cunningham charge and turnover, the challenge win wound up with Bey getting two free throws for a seven-point lead with 1:22 to go.
DETROIT, MI

