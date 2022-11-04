Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
NBA
"These Guys Want To Win" | Jazz Return Home For Rematch With The Lakers
Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health. Hollywood comes to the snowcapped mountains of Salt Lake City. In a rematch from three nights ago, Utah hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. MST. The Jazz return...
NBA
Preview: Wizards take on Hornets in second leg of road back-to-back
The Wizards (4-6) head to Charlotte for their second game in as many days to take on the Hornets (3-7) on Monday, looking to bounce back from a close loss in Memphis on Sunday night. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET.
NBA
Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic Have Been Great Driving to the Basket
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic, as you probably assumed just watching them play, have the tallest team in the league. Injuries to a few of their guards have forced them to play even bigger lineups. But even so, they present enormous challenges no matter who they have on the floor because of how much length and versatility they have across their roster.
NBA
"Finding Ways To Win" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over LA
Eleven games into the season, one thing has become very apparent — the Jazz aren't afraid of any situation. Utah entered the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers down by one, not a good sign for a team yet to pick up a victory when trailing entering the final 12 minutes.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.08.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 111, Raptors 97. ( Bulls 6-6, 4-2 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts. Raps: VanVleet: 27. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Raps: Barnes: 6. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6. Raps: Barnes: 5. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls out rebounded the Raptors...
NBA
Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
NBA
Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. Almost Played in College Together
ORLANDO - Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. will face off for the first time in the NBA’s regular season when the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets play on Monday night at Amway Center. You probably already knew that, though. You probably also already knew that Banchero, the No....
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2022
The middle contest of New Orleans’ three-game Eastern Conference road trip tips off Monday at 6:45 p.m. Central against the Indiana Pacers. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6. All 30 NBA teams are playing Monday, with staggered tip-offs every 15 minutes. Read Sunday’s...
NBA
Suns' Cameron Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will undergo surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said Sunday. Johnson suffered the knee injury in Friday’s game against the Blazers, in which the Suns lost 108-106. Per the team, there is no timetable for his return. Johnson...
NBA
"We're So Unselfish" | Utah Finishes Hollywood Trip With Showdown Against The Clippers
When the season began on October 19, few people around the league had pegged the Jazz as one of the best teams. In fact, most people assumed Utah — given all of their offseason trades and change — was more likely to be closer to the worst record in the league than the best.
NBA
Bulls fizzle in Toronto, fall to Raptors 113-104
There are trap games, though it wasn’t one Sunday in Toronto when the Bulls lost 113-104 to a good Toronto Raptors team. There are traps in football, which we suspect Bears quarterback Justin Fields also used Sunday to set an NFL quarterback rushing record. There are suggestions to shut...
NBA
LeBron James (left foot soreness) out tonight vs. Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers will be shorthanded for tonight’s game in Utah (10:15 ET, NBA League Pass) as forward LeBron James will miss the game due to left foot soreness. James played in Sunday’s 114-100 loss to the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat the Wizards 103-97, continue win streak at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards 103-97 on Sunday at FedExForum, moving to 4-0 at home. The Wizards led 89-88 before the Grizzlies ripped off a 9-0 run to take command of the game, 97-89, with 3:44 to play in the fourth quarter. Ja Morant scored eight of his 23 points in the final 6:17 to keep the Grizzlies unbeaten at home. Memphis held Washington to 0-of-9 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.
NBA
Joel Meyers on Pelicans vs. Pacers, team chemistry | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the overtime loss against the Atlanta Hawks and reasons fans should stay optimistic. Joel Meyers of Bally Sports (6:05) also joins the show to talk about the Indiana Pacers lineup and what issues they may present...
NBA
Josh Hart sinks it from downtown
© 2022 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website, please visit our Accessibility page. NBA.com is part of Warner Media, LLC’s Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.
NBA
NBPA President CJ McCollum denounces antisemitism, sees 'learning experience' for players
That was the first official response by Pelicans guard CJ McCollum regarding a blistering week in which Irving — a players union vice president — used social media to post a link to a movie with antisemitic messages and then waited six combative days before finally issuing an apology.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee; hyperextension) was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls while four players were ruled out: Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee; ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee; ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League Two-Way) and Garrett Temple (personal reasons). New Orleans...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs. Raptors (11.07.22)
The Chicago Bulls (5-6) return home to close the book on a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors (6-4) this evening. Last night in Canada, the Raptors went on a 13-5 run over the final 3:58 of the game to come away with a hard-fought, 113-104 victory. The contest was tightly...
NBA
Charlotte’s 2nd-Half Defense Wavers In Loss To Washington
Points Hard to Come by Again for Hornets, Losing Streak Reaches Five Games. The Charlotte Hornets scratched and clawed for every single point they could muster on Monday night, but in the end, their defense couldn’t keep up with another cold shooting performance, resulting in a 108-100 home loss to the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center.
NBA
Pistons do a halftime 180 and come back to dump OKC
Three quick observations after Monday night’s 112-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. HALFTIME MAGIC – Whatever words Dwane Casey had for the Pistons at halftime need to be embossed and posted in every locker. Whatever they drank, the formula needs to be patented. After playing lethargically and carelessly at times in a first half that saw them struggle to get to 48 points and trail by 15, the Pistons used a brilliant eight-minute spurt to score 32 points and surge to a six-point lead. And after 11 first-half turnovers, the Pistons didn’t commit one during their dominant third quarter – a lesson that playing fast and aggressively doesn’t have to mean playing free and loose with the basketball. The surge lost some momentum when Casey had to go back to his bench, a season-long issue that has a resolution in sight, but Cade Cunningham orchestrated the last six minutes like a 10-year veteran and the Pistons pulled out the win. Leading the third-quarter surge for the Pistons were Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Bojan Bogdanovic – who had combined for a frustrating, mistake-filled, errant-shooting first half. After going a combined 6 of 29 in the first half, those three hit 9 of 15 shots and combined for 25 points in the third quarter. Cunningham finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Ivey with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 25 points and Isaiah Stewart played another gritty game to finish with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Casey won a big coach’s challenge with 1:30 left and the Pistons up five points. Instead of a Cunningham charge and turnover, the challenge win wound up with Bey getting two free throws for a seven-point lead with 1:22 to go.
Comments / 0