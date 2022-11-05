Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
KTVU FOX 2
3 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California
LOS ANGELES - Once again there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That means the jackpot rolls over to a new record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. The jackpot on Saturday was $1.6 billion. The numbers drawn were:...
Powerball Ticket Worth Over $1 Million Sold at Pharmacy in Encinitas
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a pharmacy in Encinitas and is worth $1,120,390, the California Lottery announced Sunday. There were two other tickets sold in California with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number —...
SFist
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
KTVU FOX 2
Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District. Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.
Powerball jackpot hits $1.9 billion; here’s when to buy your ticket
The “world’s largest lotto prize ever offered” was left on the table on Saturday night when the Powerball was again left without a winner, pushing the pot to $1.9 billion.
Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time
Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid the more than $147,000 in restitution "at the last minute."
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Bay Area 7-Eleven
Nobody took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot but two winners scored $1 million.
Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose
Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday. "We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. The post Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
KTVU FOX 2
French Bulldog stolen Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Ashanti Hamilton says her 7-month old French Bulldog puppy, Gucci, was stolen from her car in a Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro. Hamilton said she cracked the windows Friday about 3 p.m. while running a quick errand and thinks someone reached into the vehicle to unlock the doors and grab the dog.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows – where drivers do donuts and drive recklessly through residential and city streets – erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the...
KTVU FOX 2
$1M Powerball ticket sold at Milpitas 7-Eleven store
Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday. There weren't any winners who hit the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, but a ticket purchased in the South Bay matched the first five numbers and won $1 million, according to the California Lottery. A ticket sold...
KTVU FOX 2
Dinner time burglary crew ransack homes across Palo Alto
Police say burglars are targeting homes in Palo Alto around dinner time. So far 11 homes have been broken into over the last three weeks.
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo police stop 300-vehicle sideshow
VALLEJO, Calif., - Police in Vallejo said they interrupted a sideshow with approximately 300 cars on Saturday night. Police said the sideshow broke out around 11 p.m. near Columbus and Ascot parkways. Police said they broke up the sideshow around 11:30 p.m. Video from the event shows scores of people...
The mystery of the buried car in a California mansion might have been solved
The mystery behind the buried car found behind a $15 million mansion in California after being hidden for more than 30 years could have been solved. Since it was reported by workers doing a restoration in late October, the car has perplexed investigators. The car was packed with sacks of leftover concrete.
Man drowns at Bay Area beach Sunday, just 1 day before High Surf Advisory goes into effect
In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.
Power back on after outage at San Jose International Airport
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) experienced a power outage affecting multiple terminals, the airport announced in a tweet Saturday night. As of 8:02 p.m., the power has been restored. The airport advised travelers to check with their airlines to receive an update on flight cancellations. They announced that […]
KSBW.com
'Heard a big bang': Northern California man wonders if meteorite destroyed his house
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are looking into if thebright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a Nevada County home. Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the...
You can still get stimulus payments for up to $1,700 from the state of California
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know about the Golden State Stimulus which is available to millions of residents in California? This stimulus payment actually includes two payments. The first one is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California and then there is the Golden State Stimulus II which pays up to another $500 dollars.
Comments / 0