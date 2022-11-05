ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

KTVU FOX 2

3 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California

LOS ANGELES - Once again there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That means the jackpot rolls over to a new record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. The jackpot on Saturday was $1.6 billion. The numbers drawn were:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area

While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District. Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose

Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday.    "We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. The post Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

French Bulldog stolen Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Ashanti Hamilton says her 7-month old French Bulldog puppy, Gucci, was stolen from her car in a Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro. Hamilton said she cracked the windows Friday about 3 p.m. while running a quick errand and thinks someone reached into the vehicle to unlock the doors and grab the dog.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$1M Powerball ticket sold at Milpitas 7-Eleven store

Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday. There weren't any winners who hit the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, but a ticket purchased in the South Bay matched the first five numbers and won $1 million, according to the California Lottery. A ticket sold...
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo police stop 300-vehicle sideshow

VALLEJO, Calif., - Police in Vallejo said they interrupted a sideshow with approximately 300 cars on Saturday night. Police said the sideshow broke out around 11 p.m. near Columbus and Ascot parkways. Police said they broke up the sideshow around 11:30 p.m. Video from the event shows scores of people...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Power back on after outage at San Jose International Airport

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) experienced a power outage affecting multiple terminals, the airport announced in a tweet Saturday night. As of 8:02 p.m., the power has been restored. The airport advised travelers to check with their airlines to receive an update on flight cancellations. They announced that […]
SAN JOSE, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

You can still get stimulus payments for up to $1,700 from the state of California

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know about the Golden State Stimulus which is available to millions of residents in California? This stimulus payment actually includes two payments. The first one is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California and then there is the Golden State Stimulus II which pays up to another $500 dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE

