New York City, NY

Second annual vigil held for missing & murdered women

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

New Yorkers joined in solidarity for the second annual candlelight vigil for missing and murdered women at City Hall Park on Friday.

In light of recent missing girls of color in New York and around the nation, the nonprofit Girl Vow is continuing its efforts by responding to this issue with a national task force.

The task force’s mission is to organize and advance beyond the issues of colorism, racial, and structural oppression with communities.

“We need to highlight the atrocities that women of color face,” said Dawn Rowe, founder of Girl Vow. “There’s so many families that never get a call to ask how they’re doing to ask if they’ve received supportive services, to know whether or not they’ve received counseling or any type of therapy.”

Many in attendance held signs with photos of missing and murdered women and young girls of color, hoping to raise awareness.

Girl Vow is also aiming to effort change with legislation, which is now in the Senate. The legislation aims to establish a local task force on missing women and girls of color and address the lack of care and concern for them.

