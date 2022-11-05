Read full article on original website
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
New York City will spend $18.5 million to purchase 51 electric school busesB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
A 15-year-old girl from Lodi who has been missing since last week has been found, police say. Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2. Rivera told her family that she was going out for a walk, but never returned. She was spotted twice while she was missing – once...
Homeless advocates protest timing of Bridgeport's 'tent city' shut down
Some who advocate on behalf of the homeless say with cold weather coming soon, the tent city residents should have been given more time to leave.
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
Port Washington couple to run NYC Marathon in honor of deceased daughter
The couple has raised nearly $20,000 to support the SUDC Foundation.
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.
Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!
These two people shot up on 3rd Avenue and 57th Street in Brooklyn in the afternoon. Drugs are a serious problem and the government is ignoring it. Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
Jayda Overton – Missing Brooklyn Teen
Jayda Overton is a missing 16-year-old teen from Brooklyn. She has been missing since Wednesday, October 19th. She was last seen in Redhook. Why did it take so long for this missing flyer to be shared?. Jayda has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ and 140 lbs....
Investigation underway into vandalism at Belmar Republican HQ, construction site before midterms
Small-town politics turned ugly just a few days before Tuesday's midterm elections in one Monmouth County community. Pictures of the Belmar Republican candidates were spray painted sometime this past Saturday or Sunday. The words "blood money" were written at a construction site a few blocks away. Mayor Mark Walsifer says...
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
Suspects wanted after 2 women shot in Harlem
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after two women were shot late last night in Harlem. Calls came in at around 11 p.m. about the shooting on West 143rd Street. According to police, the women were both shot in the arm. They were taken to the hospital, but an update on their conditions was not immediately available. Four men, who wore ski masks, ran from the scene, police said.
NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues
A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
Gubernatorial candidates place priority on NYC subway crimes ahead of Election Day
Subway crime is an issue at the heart of this year's midterm election, especially after two stabbings on Bronx trains in less than 24 hours. Although police have arrested suspects in both cases, riders News 12 spoke to say it's enough to make them want to stay off the train.
Family of Brooklyn man killed by police wants clip of incident removed from Zeldin political ad
The family of a Brooklyn man who was shot and killed back in 2018 is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for airing an ad that shows the man’s final moments. The family is demanding Zeldin to remove the ad that they say falsely portrays him as an attacker.
New York City man stabbed in the face while waiting on Bronx subway platform
The NYPD arrested a 24-year-old suspect for allegedly stabbing a man in the face around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday while the victim waited on a Bronx subway platform.
Not Here: Bensonhurst Opposes The Only Family Shelter
As the city’s homeless census reaches an all-time high, residents are pushing back against the city’s plans to build a family shelter in Bensonhurst. It would be the only shelter of any kind in the neighborhood.
Passionate voters speak out at Biden-Hochul rally in Sarah Lawrence College
Voters said they hoped to hear more about Hochul's plan for the economy, education, and public safety -- if New Yorkers elect her to a full term.
Court date this week for man accused of shooting Newark police officers
Kendall Howard was arrested following a 22-hour manhunt after police say he fired at officers on Tuesday.
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
2 women hospitalized in overnight shooting at Harlem NYCHA complex: police
Two women were shot outside a West Harlem NYCHA complex late Friday night, according to police. The gunman opened fire around 11 p.m. outside the Frederick E. Samuel apartments, officials said.
