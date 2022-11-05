ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

News 12

Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe

A 15-year-old girl from Lodi who has been missing since last week has been found, police say. Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2. Rivera told her family that she was going out for a walk, but never returned. She was spotted twice while she was missing – once...
LODI, NJ
queenoftheclick.com

Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!

These two people shot up on 3rd Avenue and 57th Street in Brooklyn in the afternoon. Drugs are a serious problem and the government is ignoring it. Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Jayda Overton – Missing Brooklyn Teen

Jayda Overton is a missing 16-year-old teen from Brooklyn. She has been missing since Wednesday, October 19th. She was last seen in Redhook. Why did it take so long for this missing flyer to be shared?. Jayda has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ and 140 lbs....
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Suspects wanted after 2 women shot in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after two women were shot late last night in Harlem. Calls came in at around 11 p.m. about the shooting on West 143rd Street. According to police, the women were both shot in the arm. They were taken to the hospital, but an update on their conditions was not immediately available. Four men, who wore ski masks, ran from the scene, police said. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues

A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyner.com

Not Here: Bensonhurst Opposes The Only Family Shelter

As the city’s homeless census reaches an all-time high, residents are pushing back against the city’s plans to build a family shelter in Bensonhurst. It would be the only shelter of any kind in the neighborhood.

