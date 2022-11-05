Read full article on original website
Larry Fields
2d ago
I was pulled over with no prior offenses no drugs and by using my freedom of speech was beat all most to death then threw In a hole and almost died destroyed me and no one offered to help me
Conny
2d ago
How many more time is one to break the law without any repercussion
Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
k105.com
Elderly Grayson Co. couple injured in crash with dump truck
An elderly Grayson County couple has been injured after a truck crashed into the rear of a dump truck. Friday night at approximately 6:35, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Nick Pruitt and Erik Franklin, the Wax and Clarkson Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 12000 block of Grayson Springs Road.
k105.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
k105.com
Beaver Dam woman with warrants facing drug charges after police find ‘several grams of methamphetamine’
A Beaver Dam woman is facing drug charges after deputies and task force members served a warrant at her residence. Ohio County deputies and members of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force arrived Wednesday at a residence on Silver Beach Road “in an attempt to locate a wanted individual,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.
WISH-TV
Attempt to serve warrant leads to police shooting in Harrison County
LACONIA, Ind. (WISH) — A sheriff’s deputy’s attempt to serve an arrest warrant led to a police shooting Friday at a home in rural Harrison County, the Indiana State Police say. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department about noon Friday requested the help of state police and crime...
WLKY.com
Police: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A person has died in a car crash in Washington County, Kentucky. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared via Facebook Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over in a crash one mile west of exit 42 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Another...
ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison County
LACONIA, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a police-involved shooting after they say a sheriff's deputy shot a suspect who allegedly raised a gun at him. Around noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators respond to the 10,000 block of North Tobacco Landing Road SE, near Laconia, after one of their deputies was involved in a shooting.
WBKO
Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman has been arrested for the death of Glasgow resident, Michael O Logsdon. On July 13, 2022, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Glasgow Police Department received a complaint regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Logsdon. Detectives launched a death investigation with the...
wdrb.com
Man injured in shooting involving Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy after pointing shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting involving the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Friday. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home on Tobacco Landing Road in Laconia, Indiana, at about 11:40 a.m. to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges.
Trailer stolen in broad daylight, suspects remain unidentified
LEWISPORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies are hoping to identify a pair of theft suspects they accuse of stealing a trailer in Lewisport, Kentucky. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, an unknown man and woman drove into the AWR Storage on Nov. 2 and left with a big haul. They accuse the suspects, who were […]
WLKY.com
Hardin County authorities investigate fatal accident that shut down I-65
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly accident that shut down I-65. Around 4;30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Springfield road on the south side of Elizabethtown for a report of a man acting erratically. An officer responding to the incident saw the man...
'We condemn this behavior': UK student arrested, accused of assault, hurling racial slurs on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky student has been arrested after allegedly physically and verbally assaulting another student who was working as a desk clerk. A disturbing video circulating on social media shows the white student hitting and using racial slurs at a Black woman who was working the residence hall’s front desk.
OPD: Handgun recovered by officer, juvenile arrested
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it arrested a juvenile who had a firearm. OPD says on November 3, at 7:21 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Police say upon arrival, the officer recovered the firearm as well as multiple credit cards […]
k105.com
Man facing 35 years in prison after being found guilty of robbing Elizabethtown convenience store
A man who robbed an Elizabethtown convenience store at gunpoint is facing 35 years in prison after being found guilty in a Hardin County courtroom. Nathaniel Lucas, 37, of Lake City, Florida, robbed the Speedway at 1040 North Mulberry Street last summer, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. He...
lakercountry.com
Jamestown woman arrested on drug charges
A Jamestown woman was arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon. According to jail records, 24-year-old Carrie Lawless was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication of a controlled substance. Lawless was arrested by Deputy Nathan Ginn with the Russell County...
Wave 3
Federal grand jury indicts Louisville man on carjacking, robbery charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was indicted on carjacking and robbery charges on Friday after he was accused of stealing Louisville Metro police vehicles in Jan. Louisville Metro police said a coordinated investigation involving personnel from different department units led to the arrest of 31-year-old Robert Christian Dumonte after he was wanted in connection to thefts of LMPD vehicles.
WLKY.com
ISP: Wanted suspect in custody after being shot by southern Indiana sheriff's deputy
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A wanted man is in custody after a deputy-involved shooting in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It happened around noon on Friday in Harrison County at a home on North Tobacco Landing Road Southeast. That is near the town of Laconia. That's...
wevv.com
Juvenile arrested with gun and stolen credit cards in Owensboro
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a juvenile suspect is in facing charges after being caught with a gun and several stolen credit cards on Thursday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone submitted a tip about a juvenile with a firearm. OPD says...
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting at Hikes Point restaurant identified by coroner
The man who died after being shot at a fast food restaurant in Hikes Point on Friday has been identified by the coroner's office. Quinton Jones, 33, died after being shot in the 2900 block of Breckinridge Lane around 7:15 p.m. That's where a KFC restaurant is located. Video in...
k105.com
Leitchfield man accused of viciously assaulting two women airlifted after crashing motorcycle
A Leitchfield man has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Shrewsbury Road after allegedly viciously assaulting two women. Thursday night at approximately 9:40, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs and Brian Jennings were responding to the assault on Roberts Court when Skaggs made contact with the suspect, 64-year-old Thomas W. Bruce, as he was leaving the scene on a Kawasaki motorcycle.
