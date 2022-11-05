ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, KY

Comments / 13

Larry Fields
2d ago

I was pulled over with no prior offenses no drugs and by using my freedom of speech was beat all most to death then threw In a hole and almost died destroyed me and no one offered to help me

Reply(3)
3
Conny
2d ago

How many more time is one to break the law without any repercussion

Reply(2)
6
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess deputies seek help in wanted person case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes. The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Elderly Grayson Co. couple injured in crash with dump truck

An elderly Grayson County couple has been injured after a truck crashed into the rear of a dump truck. Friday night at approximately 6:35, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Nick Pruitt and Erik Franklin, the Wax and Clarkson Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 12000 block of Grayson Springs Road.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

KSP trooper involved in deadly Anderson Co. shooting

A Kentucky State Police trooper has been involved in a deadly shooting in Anderson County. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at approximately 2:00 near the intersection of Hwy 127 and the Bluegrass Parkway, about one mile south of Lawrenceburg. Anderson News reports a standoff between police and a suspect preceded the trooper-involved shooting.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

LACONIA, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a police-involved shooting after they say a sheriff's deputy shot a suspect who allegedly raised a gun at him. Around noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators respond to the 10,000 block of North Tobacco Landing Road SE, near Laconia, after one of their deputies was involved in a shooting.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WBKO

Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman has been arrested for the death of Glasgow resident, Michael O Logsdon. On July 13, 2022, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Glasgow Police Department received a complaint regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Logsdon. Detectives launched a death investigation with the...
GLASGOW, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Trailer stolen in broad daylight, suspects remain unidentified

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies are hoping to identify a pair of theft suspects they accuse of stealing a trailer in Lewisport, Kentucky. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, an unknown man and woman drove into the AWR Storage on Nov. 2 and left with a big haul. They accuse the suspects, who were […]
LEWISPORT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Handgun recovered by officer, juvenile arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it arrested a juvenile who had a firearm. OPD says on November 3, at 7:21 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Police say upon arrival, the officer recovered the firearm as well as multiple credit cards […]
OWENSBORO, KY
lakercountry.com

Jamestown woman arrested on drug charges

A Jamestown woman was arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon. According to jail records, 24-year-old Carrie Lawless was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication of a controlled substance. Lawless was arrested by Deputy Nathan Ginn with the Russell County...
JAMESTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Federal grand jury indicts Louisville man on carjacking, robbery charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was indicted on carjacking and robbery charges on Friday after he was accused of stealing Louisville Metro police vehicles in Jan. Louisville Metro police said a coordinated investigation involving personnel from different department units led to the arrest of 31-year-old Robert Christian Dumonte after he was wanted in connection to thefts of LMPD vehicles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Juvenile arrested with gun and stolen credit cards in Owensboro

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, say a juvenile suspect is in facing charges after being caught with a gun and several stolen credit cards on Thursday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after someone submitted a tip about a juvenile with a firearm. OPD says...
OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man accused of viciously assaulting two women airlifted after crashing motorcycle

A Leitchfield man has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Shrewsbury Road after allegedly viciously assaulting two women. Thursday night at approximately 9:40, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs and Brian Jennings were responding to the assault on Roberts Court when Skaggs made contact with the suspect, 64-year-old Thomas W. Bruce, as he was leaving the scene on a Kawasaki motorcycle.
LEITCHFIELD, KY

