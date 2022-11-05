ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/5/22

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees’ authorities, namely general manager Brian Cashman and skipper Aaron Boone, held their end-of-the-season conference with one main takeaway: the need to get back to the World Series. “Back to the drawing board,” Cashman said. “Even though we have fallen short against Houston, it’s...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Hey, Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch

What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees' Brian Cashman Endorses Aaron Boone: 'He's Really Good'

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was pleased with the performance of manager Aaron Boone this season despite another early exit in the postseason. "I think Aaron did a great job," Cashman said on Friday during his end-of-season presser at Yankee Stadium. "I think he's got a great demeanor, a great rapport with his players. When we were firing on all cylinders—and healthy—we were tough to beat. It was fun to watch."
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures

The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

