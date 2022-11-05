Read full article on original website
Related
2 superstars the Yankees could sign if they miss out on Aaron Judge
While the New York Yankees have a bit of leverage in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, given he desires to continue wearing pinstripes, the probability of the superstar slugger remaining in the Bronx is over 50%. However, the expectation is that several clubs with expansive financial situations will make a serious run at his services.
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu could have a changed role in 2023
The New York Yankees are set to experience a few changes in the infield during the 2023 season. General manager Brian Cashman plugged the left side of the infield with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but both players had their shortcomings. Donaldson struggled offensively but provided stellar defensive contributions on...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/5/22
MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees’ authorities, namely general manager Brian Cashman and skipper Aaron Boone, held their end-of-the-season conference with one main takeaway: the need to get back to the World Series. “Back to the drawing board,” Cashman said. “Even though we have fallen short against Houston, it’s...
3 pitchers the New York Yankees should target this offseason
The New York Yankees enter the offseason in need of pitching. Facing potential departures that will deplete the starting rotation
Hey, Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch
What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
Aaron Judge rumors: Mets won’t pursue Yankees slugger this offseason
Are the New York Mets already out of the running to sign New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge this offseason? According to one report, the crosstown rivals will not be in competition with each other to sign one of the leading candidates to win this season’s American League Most Valuable Player award.
Yardbarker
Yankees' Brian Cashman Endorses Aaron Boone: 'He's Really Good'
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was pleased with the performance of manager Aaron Boone this season despite another early exit in the postseason. "I think Aaron did a great job," Cashman said on Friday during his end-of-season presser at Yankee Stadium. "I think he's got a great demeanor, a great rapport with his players. When we were firing on all cylinders—and healthy—we were tough to beat. It was fun to watch."
Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures
The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Brian Cashman Provides Update on Contract Status With Yankees
Cashman is in contract limbo after completing his 25th season as New York's general manager
Comments / 0