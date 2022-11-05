Read full article on original website
WBKO
Bristow Elementary students showcase diversity at International Fair
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Bristow Elementary School had the opportunity to learn about their fellow classmates at an International Fair, Monday morning. Several multi-lingual students in the 4th, 5th, and 6th grades created and put together displays to talk about their cultural backgrounds and where they came from.
WBKO
Carol Shaw honored as November’s Hometown Hero of the Month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
WBKO
Cameron Levis recognized for work in recreation conference
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator, Cameron Levis, has been named Professional of the Year by the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society. Levis oversees programs such as wheelchair basketball, adaptive water sports and many other programs for the city’s special population....
WBKO
Glasgow Police hosting Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department will be hosting a Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive starting Nov. 7 and going through Dec. 6. The department will be collecting holiday donations for residents of Barren County, and will fill as many requests as possible based on the donations received.
whopam.com
Bremen Strong Community Dinner coming up Tuesday
There will be a Bremen community dinner Tuesday to allow that community to come together and remember those lost nearly one year ago in the December 10 tornado. Governor Andy Beshear will be on hand at the Bremen Strong Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Eleven of the 80 people...
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”. Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.
WBKO
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Amberly Bush
Charles Booker speaks to Bowling Green ahead of Election Day. Early voting continues to be taken advantage of in Warren County. Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum next Saturday, Nov. 12th,...
WBKO
Charles Booker makes stop in Bowling Green before Election Day
Early voting continues to be taken advantage of in Warren County. Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend. The event will be held at the National Corvette Museum next Saturday, Nov. 12th, at 8:30 P.M. Tickets for Veterans, active duty, and families are $15. Atalla Plastic...
Main Street Tavern Restaurant closing at end of year
The Main Street Tavern Restaurant, known for its brick-oven pizzas, specialty cheesecakes and weekly trivia nights, will be closing at the end of the year, owners Paul and Adam Barnes announced in a Facebook post. The restaurant at Eighth and Main streets will close after its New Year’s Eve party,...
Home Team Friday: Union County vs Glasgow
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) Glasgow – 20 Union County – 50
WBKO
Some Middle Tennessee schools close to contain flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A surge of flu cases has caused some Midstate schools to shut down classes. Coffee County Schools are closed Monday, November 7, and Perry County Schools are closed both November 7 and 8 with several students out sick. According to the CDC, Southeastern and South-Central states...
wkdzradio.com
Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board
During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
WBKO
Warm for the time being!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As time falls back, our temperatures remain above average for the next couple of days. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday with a high near 73. Low near 54 with clear skies into the evening. The beginning of next week is going to bring us...
WBKO
Warm start to the work week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunny skies seem to be the dominating feature to start the work week. Temperatures staying slightly above average through Thursday. We have a warming trend continuing into the start of the work week with temperatures staying the low to mid-70s through Thursday. Our next cold front is going to be a strong one arriving Friday afternoon. With that in mind, Friday evening we could see temperatures dip in the mid-30s! It might be time to bring out those heavier coats and sock hats for the weekend.
WBKO
2nd District U.S. Representative Race: Hank Linderman
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues. And in the race for second district U.S. Representative, incumbent Republican Brett Guthrie from Bowling Green is facing a challenge from Grayson County Democrat, Hank Linderman.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 24, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2022. Rezarta Ziu, 37, and William T. Chapman Jr., 47, both of Glasgow. Oct. 27, 2022:. Samantha R. Burns, 29, and Nicholas L. Williams, 32, both of Munfordville.
WBKO
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alvaton community members have reported being scammed by a man claiming to seal driveways. From what concerned citizens have reported, Michael Tinker would convince customers to hand over cash prior to completing the job and in turn not have to charge them tax. The Warren...
wnky.com
Glasgow Auto Auction theft
GLASGOW, Ky. – In Glasgow, just off Exit 8 across from Nutrien, 3 vehicles and a trailer disappear over the weekend, leaving one local family in a tough situation. Marc and Dalana Jones of Bowling Green own the Glasgow Auto Auction and have owned the site since 2019. Up until now, they’ve had minimal issues but now they are dealing with a case of theft.
WBKO
People continue to vote early on the last day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With only one day left to participate in early voting, Kentuckians are actively hitting the poles. Election Day is Tuesday, and community members are scrambling to get their early votes in before the big day. In Warren County, there are five early voting locations. Many say...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Afro
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is two year old Afro. This playful girl loves to snuggle and give kisses! Since she is a husky mix, she does have a prey gene and will not mix well with cats or livestock. Afro does however, do well with other dogs and people!
