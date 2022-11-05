BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunny skies seem to be the dominating feature to start the work week. Temperatures staying slightly above average through Thursday. We have a warming trend continuing into the start of the work week with temperatures staying the low to mid-70s through Thursday. Our next cold front is going to be a strong one arriving Friday afternoon. With that in mind, Friday evening we could see temperatures dip in the mid-30s! It might be time to bring out those heavier coats and sock hats for the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO