PEORIA (25 News Now) - Videos provided to 25News show a fight breaking out among children following a basketball game at Lincoln Middle School. Angela Warfield provided the video and her witness account to 25News. She also believes her daughter was a targeted victim of the attack. Hours after we spoke with her, she and two of her three daughters were charged and arrested for battery and mob action in connection with the fight.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO