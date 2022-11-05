Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Juveniles accused of stealing vehicle Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. – Juveniles are once again accused of committing vehicle-related crime in Peoria. Peoria Police say four juveniles were arrested Friday evening after the city’s new license plate readers detected a stolen vehicle near Lydia Avenue and Humboldt Street in South Peoria. The juveniles tried to make...
25newsnow.com
Suspect leads Peoria police on chase, arrested with handgun
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect is now in custody after reportedly leading Peoria police officers on chases both on the road and on foot this weekend, according to a release from the Peoria Police Department. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, police say they found a stolen vehicle on South...
Herald & Review
Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say
DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package...
Herald & Review
Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old...
Crime Stoppers looking for help in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that happened last month. The shooting happened in the area of 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 23. Officers said the victim was driving southbound on 11th in their car when […]
WAND TV
18-year-old Champaign woman shot dead identified
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old woman shot and killed Friday evening as Nizeri Carter. Champaign Police said they were dispatched near N. Elm St. and W. Bradley Ave. around 4:52 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. Shortly after officers arrived, they...
Champaign Police: Teen dies after shooting
Update at 8:44 p.m. — Champaign Police have been informed that the victim succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. This investigation has been reclassified as a homicide. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot Friday evening. Champaign Police officials said that officers were dispatched to […]
Herald & Review
Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
25newsnow.com
Woodford County deputy out of the hospital after squad car hit head-on
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - 2 people were booked on various charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and driving head-on into a Woodford County squad car. Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword says the driver of the vehicle, Desirea Herrera, of Lake Villa, was booked into the county jail on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with great bodily harm to a police officer, aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving without a license, reckless driving, resisting a police officer and speeding 30-39 miles per hour over the limit.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police arrest seven during latest Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says a number of arrests were made Thursday after the latest special enforcement patrol in his Anti-Violence Initiative. The chief says thirteen cars were pulled over, eight people were arrested, seven tickets were issued, two vehicles were impounded, and one weapon was seized.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County bus crash send 6 kids, driver to hospital
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash just before 7:30 a.m. has sent 5 Farmington students and their driver to local hospitals. According to a press release from Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies arrived to Route 116 and Quarry Road after a call at 7:19 a.m. reported a school bus accident.
Central Illinois Proud
8 arrests made in directed patrol Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department made eight arrests during a directed patrol Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers made 13 vehicle stops, seized one weapon, issued seven tickets and impounded two vehicles. Major events during the patrol included:
Herald & Review
Third suspect arrested in Decatur murder
DECATUR — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland. In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Sgt. Adam Jahraus said Omari C. Walker was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County. He was...
Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria police make arrest in Nov. 2 fight near Lincoln Middle School
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Videos provided to 25News show a fight breaking out among children following a basketball game at Lincoln Middle School. Angela Warfield provided the video and her witness account to 25News. She also believes her daughter was a targeted victim of the attack. Hours after we spoke with her, she and two of her three daughters were charged and arrested for battery and mob action in connection with the fight.
Five charged with weapons offenses in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Five friends are facing weapons charges after the State’s Attorney’s Office said police found them in possession of guns despite being convicted felons. The five arrested are Jalen Booker, 21, Demonte Billings, 22, Omarion Purnell, 20, Joaquin Hughes, 20, and Simeon Smith, 18. Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said […]
Urbana Police identify construction site hit and run suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police has identified the suspect involved in Tuesday’s hit and run at a construction site. Police said that at approximately 12:50 p.m., 31-year-old Nicolas Azer of Urbana, drove a gray sedan into recently poured wet concrete and hit a construction worker. This happened at a construction zone on South Race […]
Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Shooting victim is juvenile male with life-threatening injuries
UPDATE (10:38 p.m.) - The victim of a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff is a juvenile who suffered life-threatening injuries, the police department said in a news release. Police said they were called about 8:20 p.m. after a pair of ShotSpotter alerts indicated two rounds had been fired in the 400 block of East Archer Street.
