FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNDU
Southgate Crossing gears up for the holiday season
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re starting your holiday shopping already, you may want to stop by a spot in Elkhart. Southgate Crossing re-opened under new owners about a year ago, and they now house more than a hundred local vendors. Visitors will find everything from hand-made furniture, to...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cocktails 4 A Cause
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details from this morning after the Moersch Hospitality Group stopped by the Sunday Morning Show to talk about the ways they’re raising money for those who’ve served with some spirits. Moersch manages a few names you might recognize like Round Barn Winery and...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Maverick
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Maverick!. Maverick is three years old and is a well behaved dog who is looking for a new place to call home. If you are interested...
WNDU
‘Lighting of Shipshewana’ attracts thousands to city
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 15th annual ‘Lighting of Shipshewana’ light parade took place on Saturday with thousands visiting to check out the festivities. Many local businesses participated in the drive-by parade with many different Christmas themes. The tree lighting capped off the evening. “So far I’m really...
WNDU
Out-of-state crews helping restore power to Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend’s windstorm might be over, but crews from Indiana-Michigan Power are still working to restore power for all Michiana residents. At the peak of the outages, more than 31,800 customers in Southwestern Michigan and Northern Indiana lost power. Wind gusts were reported as...
WNDU
Portion of E. Jefferson Boulevard to be closed through Saturday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, part of E. Jefferson Boulevard will be closed!. The closure will be between Cedar Street and Burkit Avenue for surface milling and paving. Barricades and signs are in place for the closure, so please use caution when you’re driving through the area. The...
WNDU
Goshen gas station sells $150K lottery ticket
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - While the Powerball might be a world-record-breaking $1.9 billion, a few lucky Hoosiers are winning some big prizes!. According to our sister station WTHR, a single $150,000 Power Play ticket was purchased at Gallops-Goshen on U.S. 20. A couple of tickets valued at $50,000 were sold...
abc57.com
2022 Veterans Day events
A number of events are being held across Michiana to honor veterans. Bristol - American Legion Post 143 will host a Veterans Day dinner on November 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the post Veterans get a free meal with proof of service. Community members can enjoy a meal for $10. [more info]
WNDU
Local 90-year-old fulfills dream of skydiving
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you were able to do one thing you’ve always wanted to do, what would it be?. For Walter Luebke, a 90-year-old resident at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living, it was jumping out of a plane. “I was shaking more than a turkey at Thanksgiving...
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
WNDU
Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
11/4 Highlight Zone – Sectional Championships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll, Snider, Columbia City, Bishop Luers, Bluffton, and Adams Central all brought home the hardware on Friday night, as we crowned sectional champions on the Highlight Zone!
MLive.com
White Pigeon, Mendon make history in prep football playoffs with stunning upsets
KALAMAZOO, MI – Anything can happen in single-elimination tournaments, and a pair of Kalamazoo-area high school football teams seized moment and defied the odds with championships at stake on Friday. In the Division 8 bracket, White Pigeon stunned Reading with a 34-20 road win to claim consecutive district championships...
WNDU
South Bend Sunday night shooting
WNDU
Family of Brelynna Felix celebrates her life
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A family is asking for the maximum sentence a year after one of their own is killed in a hit-and-run. 27-year-old Gage Martin Rogers first told police he thought he hit a deer in Akron, Ind., in November 2021. He actually hit and injured 15-year-old Isaiah...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union on W. Edison Road in Mishawaka after a vehicle crashed into the building. Details are limited at this time, but so far no major injuries have been reported. Stay with 16 News Now on-air...
WNDU
Fall back on Sunday for Daylight saving time
You’re going to want to bring a poncho with you if you’re planning on tailgating ahead of Notre Dame’s highly-anticipated matchup against Clemson. WNDU-TV, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, and our partners are joining forces for the Turkeys on the Table Challenge. Turkeys on the Table...
Times-Union Newspaper
Crooked Barn BBQ, HopLore Brewing Co. Merge On Market St.
Some things just seem to naturally go together: peanut butter and chocolate, peaches and cream and beer and barbecue. It’s the latter that has brought Crooked Barn Smoke BBQ and HopLore Brewing Co. together at 307 W. Market St., Warsaw. On Friday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a...
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
