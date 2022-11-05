Read full article on original website
A Perfect Beach Day in Sea Isle – in November
Not many people living in New Jersey can celebrate their birthdays in November by lounging on the beach dressed in a bathing suit. But Lori Branco, who turned 59 on Saturday, was doing exactly that – lounging on the Sea Isle City beach dressed in a bathing suit during the time of year when people are usually starting to throw on their sweaters and hoodies.
Street Reconstruction in Sea Isle
City Council has awarded a $700,262 contract to Charles Marandino LLC, of Milmay, N.J., for the reconstruction of a handful of streets in Sea Isle City. Park Road for extension and cul-de-sac construction. More information on the schedule for the road work will become available after a preconstruction meeting takes...
Vintage NJ: Look at the Old Zaberer’s in North Wildwood
Who doesn't love a day at the beach? Especially if you grew up going to the beach year after year, it brings back fond memories. Nostalgia can be a big motivator for tourists to keep coming back year. So now, those former-kids are now bringing their own children and families...
Ocean City Teen to Host Fundraiser at Jilly’s for Smile Train
Ocean City teen Rob Malfitano does not pause to ponder what motivates him to host fundraisers to help children receive surgeries for cleft palates. “I believe what helps drive me to keep fundraising is, I always think about the situation I was in, and what would I have wanted someone to do,” Rob said in an interview Friday. “I do it to give back to others and help these kids, because I was in their shoes at one point.”
Welcome Wildwood’s New Sandwich Shop to Pacific Ave!
Panini Cafe is scheduled to open in April of 2023. It is located at Cedar and Pacific Aves in Downtown Wildwood, NJ. It is directly across the street from Byrne Plaza. We would like to welcome them to Wildwood and wish them the best of luck in 2023. Follow us for more info!
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.
The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
Top 5 Best Burgers in Atlantic City, NJ
- For the ultimate burger experience, try visiting Atlantic City's famous burger joints. From Broadway Burger Bar to Tun Tavern, here are some great options. You can also try the burgers at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill and Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House. Tun Tavern. If you're looking for a...
North Wildwood Bar and Restaurant up for sale!
The Salty Mermaid Bar in North Wildwood is up for sale. The former Tony’s Cafe was a local’s favorite place to go. here is what the listing with Long and Foster says:. Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3-bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single-family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large, covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turnkey condition.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Fried Chicken Restaurant Has Been Revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
Ocean City Police Department Accredited for Sixth Time
The Ocean City Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in New Jersey to win accreditation for a sixth time, once again giving it a highly coveted recognition of professional excellence. Harry Delgado, accreditation program director for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, presented Ocean...
Former N.J. Kmart building to become home to indoor go-kart track
An indoor go-kart track is set to open in a shuttered Kmart building in New Jersey. Monaco Indoor Karting is readying to open at 328 S. White Horse Pike in the Berlin Shopping Center of Berlin. The company is leasing 62,000 square feet of the former 92,000-square-foot Kmart building. It...
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
Cape May – Lewes Ferry to offer free passenger round trip travel to Veterans and Active Military members on Nov. 11th
CAPE MAY, N.J. – The Cape May – Lewes Ferry is thanking the military community by offering free passenger round trip, same day travel for Veterans and Active Military personnel with a valid ID this Veterans Day. On Friday, November 11th, all active military and veterans are eligible...
One Of The Worst Roads In Toms River, NJ Is Getting A Desperate Upgrade
Everyone has that one road they absolutely hate right?. Most of us drive every single day, to and from work or out to the store or to meet up with friends and family. And when you drive down a road that just treats your car like garbage it gets frustrating.
Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A woman who was being held against her will at gunpoint inside a South Florida Avenue apartment was able to alert police by using ‘code words’ while talking to a 911 dispatcher. On Wednesday, an Atlantic City man was arrested for holding a woman against her will at gunpoint. Police later learned the gun used in the incident was a replica firearm. Police responded to the apartment at around 12:40 pm. As a precaution, responding patrol units shut down pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the block until additional information could be obtained. “Police communications soon came The post Woman held at gunpoint inside South Jersey apartment used ‘code words’ to 911 dispatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
World famous Japanese restaurant opens in New Jersey
Add another celebrity chef to the lineup in Atlantic City as Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has opened Nobu in Caesars. The Nobu brand was created by Chef Matsuhisa, Robert DeNiro, and Meir Teper; there are now over 50 Nobu restaurants worldwide. Caesars describes Nobu as. “the world-renowned Japanese restaurant recognized for...
110 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 100 cases, 17 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen Opens 3rd Location in New Castle, DE
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations serving homestyle soul food in South Jersey. The family-run business is growing and headed south. A third location is now open at 198 N Dupont Highway in New Castle, DE 19720. The original location has been open for over 20 years at 639...
Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised
Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
