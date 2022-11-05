ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday

Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

Updated college football rankings after Georgia dismantles Tennessee

Tennessee came in at No. 1 in the first college football rankings for the CFP but Georgia completely dominated the Vols, which will cause a big shake-up. All eyes in the college football world were on Athens come Saturday afternoon, especially after the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season installed the Tennessee Volunteers as the No. 1 team in the first CFP poll of the season. And that set the stage for the unbeaten Vols to visit the also-undefeated and No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.
AUBURN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU

Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay

During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: 'The window on the Saban dynasty is closing'

Is doomsday approaching Alabama and Nick Saban? According to Paul Finebaum, it’s closer than ever. “For starters, that window on the Saban dynasty is closing there. They are not going to get back in it this year,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter Sunday morning. “And it means a lot for Brian Kelly who came in because he wanted to take on Nick Saban. That’s the reason he said he left Notre Dame, and already he has scored a victory.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season was an eventful one, especially in the College Football Playoff race. Alabama and Clemson are likely out of contention following their losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively. But who's in line to make the College Football Playoff now?. ESPN's college...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Former NFL head coach headlines Auburn coaching candidates

There has been much discussion as to who will become the new head coach for the Auburn Tigers after Bryan Harsin was fired earlier this week. College football insider Pete Thamel discussed Auburn’s future on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday, and listed former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as a potential candidate.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football Insider Names "Wildcard" For Nebraska Job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next head coach following the release of Scott Frost earlier this season. During Saturday's episode of Big Noon Kickoff, Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman named a '"wildcard" candidate for the job:. Texas Longhorns special assistant Gary Patterson. "How confident would...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
563K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy