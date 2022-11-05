Read full article on original website
2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday
Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Unleashes Profanity-Laced Rant Ahead of Tennessee Game in Reported Leaked Audio
Kirby Smart isn’t in a playful mood, and his team surely knows that. In a video going viral this weekend, you can hear what sounds like Kirby Smart unleashing an expletive-filled tirade at his team ahead of their matchup with the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. He called out his players...
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top six after wild college football weekend
Week 10 of the college football season was as crazy as we’ve seen in 2022. Based on the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, No. 1 Tennessee was routed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State struggled in a windstorm at lowly Northwestern, and No. 4 Clemson was eviscerated at Notre Dame.
Updated college football rankings after Georgia dismantles Tennessee
Tennessee came in at No. 1 in the first college football rankings for the CFP but Georgia completely dominated the Vols, which will cause a big shake-up. All eyes in the college football world were on Athens come Saturday afternoon, especially after the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season installed the Tennessee Volunteers as the No. 1 team in the first CFP poll of the season. And that set the stage for the unbeaten Vols to visit the also-undefeated and No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
Lane Kiffin calls out ‘rat poison’ after being listed No. 1 in poll
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss at 8-1 this season and is on high alert for “rat poison.”. A Twitter account called “Big Game Boomer” on Friday shared its list of the top 25 most likable and least likable coaches in college football. They named Kiffin the No. 1 most likable coach in the sport.
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.
Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban has wasted careers of two of the greatest players in Alabama history
ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum did not take it easy on Alabama coaching legend Nick Saban after the Tide’s overtime loss to the LSU Tigers on Saturday. The radio host accused Saban of wasting the careers of quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. Although...
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU
Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay
During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
Stetson Bennett Sends Clear Message After Georgia Beats Tennessee
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put the college football world on notice with Saturday's win over No. 1 Tennessee. Following the 27-13 victory, Bennett was asked if he thought the Dawgs came in with a chip on their shoulder:. “Yeah, yeah I do,” he said. “We felt like we...
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Paul Finebaum: 'The window on the Saban dynasty is closing'
Is doomsday approaching Alabama and Nick Saban? According to Paul Finebaum, it’s closer than ever. “For starters, that window on the Saban dynasty is closing there. They are not going to get back in it this year,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter Sunday morning. “And it means a lot for Brian Kelly who came in because he wanted to take on Nick Saban. That’s the reason he said he left Notre Dame, and already he has scored a victory.
ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10
Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season was an eventful one, especially in the College Football Playoff race. Alabama and Clemson are likely out of contention following their losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively. But who's in line to make the College Football Playoff now?. ESPN's college...
How LSU can get into the College Football Playoff after beating Alabama
The LSU Tigers suddenly have a lifeline to pursue the College Football Playoff after knocking off Alabama and taking control of the SEC West. LSU was written off pretty soundly when Tennessee handed them their second loss of the season, 40-13. Just a few weeks later, the Tigers sat up...
SEC issues LSU hefty fine after fans storm field to celebrate victory over Alabama
Death Valley got rowdy on Saturday night after LSU defeated Alabama, fans storming the field as Brian Kelly secured his biggest victory since becoming the leader of the Tigers. However, the fun is going to come at a price — the SEC has levied a hefty fine against the school...
Former NFL head coach headlines Auburn coaching candidates
There has been much discussion as to who will become the new head coach for the Auburn Tigers after Bryan Harsin was fired earlier this week. College football insider Pete Thamel discussed Auburn’s future on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday, and listed former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as a potential candidate.
College Football Insider Names "Wildcard" For Nebraska Job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next head coach following the release of Scott Frost earlier this season. During Saturday's episode of Big Noon Kickoff, Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman named a '"wildcard" candidate for the job:. Texas Longhorns special assistant Gary Patterson. "How confident would...
