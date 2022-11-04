Read full article on original website
26-year-old man shot and killed during FaceTime call in San Bernardino
LOS ANGELES - An Inland Empire family is reeling and pleading for information. Vincent Heredia, 26, was invited to a party in San Bernardino Saturday night. He was sitting in his car waiting for the woman to come out of the house when instead someone approached him and shot him dead.
Dramatic bodycam footage shows two Southern California teens being saved by Narcan
Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with a pick-up truck near Oildale
According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, a man driving a 2000 Harley Davidson on China Grade Loop collided with a 2012 Ford F-250 near Junction Road.
Powerball Conspiracy Theories Spread After Winning Ticket Sells Following Long Delay
The Powerball drawing recently reached a historic $2.04 billion, and a winner has finally been announced. According to reports, the winning ticket was in the state of California. However, the record-breaking news has now been overshadowed by new conspiracy theories floating around social media, with some going so far as...
Southern California wildfires force mountain lions to take risks to avoid humans, study finds
Southern California wildfires are squeezing the region’s mountain lion population into smaller hunting spaces and pushing them toward increased run-ins with the human world, a joint study between UCLA and the National Park Service found. The study found that mountain lions are more likely to experience risky or fatal encounters after fires destroy their habitats. […]
Rain drenches Southern California for 2nd day; flash flood warning in effect in L.A. County
Heavy rainfall throughout Southern California prompted mandatory evacuation orders as well as flash flood warnings Tuesday. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” an emergency alert read. “Do not attempt to travel unless you […]
Maine Warden Service asking for information on illegally killed moose, injured eagle
MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking public assistance after discovering an illegally killed moose and injured bald eagle. Wardens located an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County after it was shot and left in Township 13 near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, according to a Facebook post by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Man who tampered with food at Phoenix-area Target, Walgreens stores sentenced
PHOENIX - A man who tampered with food at several Target and Walgreens stores in the Phoenix area has been sentenced to seven years of supervised probation in Arizona after reaching a plea deal. David Lohr was arrested back in October of 2018 after he poured bleach or hydrogen peroxide...
What causes the dangerous tule fog that blankets California’s valleys?
In the fall and winter, California, and especially the Central Valley, sees a dangerous type of fog: tule fog.
Jackpot: Powerball ticket matching all 6 numbers sold at gas station in California, officials say
A Powerball ticket matching all six numbers in the $2.04 billion drawing was sold in Los Angeles County, officials announced Tuesday.
French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes
BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from...
Car rams into St. Charles business during attempted burglary
We're getting new video this morning from our Nissan rogue runner of an attempted burglary in St. Charles.
California Lawyer Claims Self-Checkout at Giant Retailers Will Not Survive After He Sees High Number of Theft Cases
A Southern Californian lawyer has claimed that retailers cannot survive using self-checkout systems. Companies will eventually have to revert to regular cashiers, according to his TikTok post.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
California election results: Who won? Which propositions passed?
Voters decided who will be governor, which interests will control the state Capitol, the fate of seven ballot measures and much more. But it may take a while for all the results to be known.
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Florida girl last seen Oct. 16
OLD TOWN, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in mid-October. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Demiah Appling was last seen on Oct. 16 in the area of the Suwannee Gardens in Old Town, located in Florida's Big Bend area.
Will Kern Co. really get bailed out by Newsom for oil’s mandated shut down? Here are the facts.
Sitting in the audience listening to Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month at the California Economic Summit in downtown Bakersfield, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop recalls being “taken aback.”. The governor was telling a crowd of hundreds of public- and private-sector officials from across the state that,...
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California: "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
Subtropical Storm Nicole is Now Predicted to Become A Hurricane, in Florida
As the title says, on Wednesday, subtropical storm Nicole is now predicted to become a hurricane in the Bahamas, but before striking the east coast of Florida. According to the forecast, there is a warning and chance of a hurricane in the northwestern Bahamas, which also includes Berry Islands, Grand Bahama Island, Abacos, and Bimini and it is said in the latest advisory of the National Hurricane Center of Miami.
