MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State dismantled Miami, 45-3, on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seminoles led from start-to-finish and dominated the action throughout. The three points allowed by FSU equaled the fewest allowed to an opponent in the past three seasons and was the fewest allowed to Miami since FSU shut the Hurricanes out in 1997. It was Miami’s worst loss in seven years (Clemson, 2015).

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO