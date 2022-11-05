ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Talk Media

15 Runners From Coral Springs High School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas Compete in States

Coral Springs High School’s cross country team and Marjory Stoneman Douglas athlete Ella Schwartz competed in the State Championships in Tallahassee on Saturday. After the boys and girls team at Coral Springs High School qualified for states for the first time together since 2008, they ran for a final time. Jeffrey Belizaire recorded the top time for the boys to finish 48th in the state.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
margatetalk.com

RECAP: High School Football in Coconut Creek: Week 11

For one last time during the regular season, three high school football teams in Coconut Creek competed Friday Night. With any hopes of possibly making the postseason, North Broward Prep needed a win. They were able to get it against Archbishop McCarthy High School to move to 5-5 on the season on Thursday.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Talk Media

7 Bowlers From Coral Springs Compete in State Championship

Coral Springs was well represented this year in the State Championship at the Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center in Orlando. J.P. Taravella competed as a team after finishing second in Districts. The Trojans competed against Archbishop McCarthy High School and fell by 78 pins despite an incredible effort from Cesar Medina, who totaled 659 total pins.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WCTV

U Got Whooped: FSU dismantles Miami at Hard Rock on Saturday night

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State dismantled Miami, 45-3, on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seminoles led from start-to-finish and dominated the action throughout. The three points allowed by FSU equaled the fewest allowed to an opponent in the past three seasons and was the fewest allowed to Miami since FSU shut the Hurricanes out in 1997. It was Miami’s worst loss in seven years (Clemson, 2015).
TALLAHASSEE, FL
calleochonews.com

3 all-time fav movies shot in Miami

To appreciate this city, even more, we’re turning over to Hollywood’s slick blockbusters and Oscar-winning movies shot in Miami. Miami is not just a city; it’s a feeling, a vibe. With its electric lifestyle and dreamy beaches, we’re left abuzz, full of life and spirit. And...
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Raising Cane’s grand opening fun coming to Homestead on Tuesday, Nov. 8th.

Raising Cane’s will make its highly-anticipated Florida debut in Homestead on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Located at 2301 NE Eighth St., the new location is across from the Portofino Plaza shopping center. At the grand opening, the fun gets started early with Raising Cane’s hosting a “Lucky 20” drawing to...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Talk Media

Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students

A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday

Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

