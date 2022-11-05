Read full article on original website
15 Runners From Coral Springs High School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas Compete in States
Coral Springs High School’s cross country team and Marjory Stoneman Douglas athlete Ella Schwartz competed in the State Championships in Tallahassee on Saturday. After the boys and girls team at Coral Springs High School qualified for states for the first time together since 2008, they ran for a final time. Jeffrey Belizaire recorded the top time for the boys to finish 48th in the state.
3 takeaways: Pahokee football's seniors guide Blue Devils to Muck Bowl win
BELLE GLADE — For the second straight year, Pahokee laid claim to the Muck Bowl trophy. Torian Henley made sure of it, running it down when the clock hit triple zeroes, parading it alongside the cheers of the visiting crowd. One team was playing its season finale, searching for...
Can Palm Beach County go the distance? 4 takeaways from the 2022 football playoff brackets
The Florida High School Athletic Association released its state championship brackets early Sunday, ending a weekend spent in anxious agony for Palm Beach County football teams waiting to see if they'll get the chance to suit up as playoffs begin Friday. 15 area teams find themselves 0-0 once again this...
margatetalk.com
RECAP: High School Football in Coconut Creek: Week 11
For one last time during the regular season, three high school football teams in Coconut Creek competed Friday Night. With any hopes of possibly making the postseason, North Broward Prep needed a win. They were able to get it against Archbishop McCarthy High School to move to 5-5 on the season on Thursday.
7 Bowlers From Coral Springs Compete in State Championship
Coral Springs was well represented this year in the State Championship at the Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center in Orlando. J.P. Taravella competed as a team after finishing second in Districts. The Trojans competed against Archbishop McCarthy High School and fell by 78 pins despite an incredible effort from Cesar Medina, who totaled 659 total pins.
FSU LB Tatum Bethune enjoys victory in his homecoming game, shares the emotions of the evening
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune grew up a Miami fan. He is from just down the street of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. On Saturday evening, he experienced the rivalry between FSU and Miami. He shared his emotions on the evening, thoughts on the 45-3 victory, and also why he believes in this team.
Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor...
WCTV
U Got Whooped: FSU dismantles Miami at Hard Rock on Saturday night
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State dismantled Miami, 45-3, on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seminoles led from start-to-finish and dominated the action throughout. The three points allowed by FSU equaled the fewest allowed to an opponent in the past three seasons and was the fewest allowed to Miami since FSU shut the Hurricanes out in 1997. It was Miami’s worst loss in seven years (Clemson, 2015).
'Santaluces, what happened?': Atlantic propelled into playoffs by 49-7 blowout of Chiefs
LANTANA — When Atlantic junior Karl Luccin ran the scoreboard up to 49-7 with a pick-six, locking in the Eagles' final regular-season win over the hosting Santaluces Chiefs, the visitor stands pitifully asked what everyone was thinking as early as the first quarter: "Santaluces, what happened?" In the first...
VIDEO: Xavier Restrepo, Will Mallory, Corey Flagg and Te'Cory Couch react to loss to Florida State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, tight end Will Mallory, linebacker Corey Flagg and cornerback Te'Cory Couch react to the Hurricanes' 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday. Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game in their worst loss to...
High school football: Leonard, down 12-0 at half, roars back over stunned Royal Palm Beach
GREENACRES — After being down 12-0 to Royal Palm Beach at halftime, John I. Leonard turned it around with a 21-12 comeback win on Friday night. The Leonard Lancers finished the season 5-5, their first .500 finish in 10 years. The school hosted senior night to honor all those...
WPBF News 25
PHOTOS: Week 11 of high school football in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast
Take a look at week 11 of high school football Friday with WPBF 25 Sports! #footballfriday25. Thursday night football: Week 11 Thursday night high school football scores and highlights.
calleochonews.com
3 all-time fav movies shot in Miami
To appreciate this city, even more, we’re turning over to Hollywood’s slick blockbusters and Oscar-winning movies shot in Miami. Miami is not just a city; it’s a feeling, a vibe. With its electric lifestyle and dreamy beaches, we’re left abuzz, full of life and spirit. And...
2 Marjory Stoneman Douglas DECA Students Spearhead ‘Career Closet’ Initiative
Arizel Corniel and Carly Rogalla of Marjory Stoneman Douglas. DECA is a national business club for high school students to learn leadership and real-world business skills, and part of the program consists of numerous career days where students are asked to dress in professional clothes for a grade. However, not...
southdadenewsleader.com
Raising Cane’s grand opening fun coming to Homestead on Tuesday, Nov. 8th.
Raising Cane’s will make its highly-anticipated Florida debut in Homestead on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Located at 2301 NE Eighth St., the new location is across from the Portofino Plaza shopping center. At the grand opening, the fun gets started early with Raising Cane’s hosting a “Lucky 20” drawing to...
Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students
A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
Deerfield News
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
‘Comfort Rooms’ Offered Solace to Families During Parkland Shooter’s Trial
Rebecca Jarquin, Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center director, and her team and a look at the Comfort Rooms. As victims and their families watched the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, all had a safe place to take in the proceedings thanks to a local wellness organization. Eagles’ Haven...
Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday
Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
