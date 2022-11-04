Read full article on original website
Evacuation orders issued for burn scar areas in LA, Orange counties ahead of possible flash flooding
Southern California is expecting a few days of wet weather, but the storm could mean problems for burn areas in mountain communities that have seen flash flooding and mudflows before.
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
Daily Trojan
L.A. measures could fund affordable housing, park improvements
Proposition SP, an 8.4 cent per square foot parcel tax imposed on residential and commercial businesses to raise money for park improvements across the city. (Image Courtesy of Channone) As voters head to the polls Tuesday, three city propositions on the ballot in Los Angeles could prove crucial to the...
LA council OKs additional $2M for 13th District rental aid program
The Los Angeles City Council approved an additional $2 million Tuesday toward a rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. The program, which began late last month, provides grants of up to $5,000 per household for renters in the district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?
Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
KMPH.com
4 big Powerball Lottery winners announced, all from California
The Powerball Lottery winners were announced and all four were from California. One of the tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for the record-setting $2.04 million prize. The big winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center at 12 West Woodbury Road in...
Battle between Villanueva, Luna for LA County sheriff nears end
The heated battle for the job of Los Angeles County sheriff will come to a head Tuesday, with Alex Villanueva looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff. Villanueva’s victory four years...
Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing in Los Angeles County fight
A man was killed and three others were wounded in a stabbing in an eastern Los Angeles County neighborhood, authorities said Monday.
foxla.com
Live Los Angeles Mayor Election Results
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor; it's a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. Bass, a favorite of the party’s progressive wing, could become the first woman to hold the city’s top job, and the second Black person. She was endorsed by former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, along with several other top democratic leaders.
Rise in COVID cases in LA County prompting fears of winter surge
The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals in Los Angeles has risen in recent days, raising concerns among public health officials of an impending winter spike.According to the latest state figures, there were 453 people being treated at hospitals throughout the county for COVID, of which 44 were in intensive-care units. "With recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a COVID surge this fall and winter," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Friday."As families are about to start their holiday travel and get-togethers, it continues to...
Los Angeles Man Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Identified
The person who was killed in a fatal vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway early Monday morning has been identified. Miguel Guarchai Rosario, 27, from Los Angeles was killed in the fatal crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal 5 Freeway crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, ...
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
Freebies Voters Can Enjoy In Los Angeles On November 8, 2022
Woohoo! It’s time to make your voice heard and get your vote out. As a celebration, here are some freebies you can advantage of around town during the November 8, 2022 Midterm Election Day. Metro is making the voting process a bit easier by offering free rides on all Metro buses, trains, Bike Share, and Metro Micro on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. The free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on election day. Vote-by-mail ballot drop-off boxes have also been installed at these stops/stations: Metro Bike Share will is offering free 30-minute rides during Election Day on...
longbeachlocalnews.com
City of Long Beach Issues Storm Advisory Due to Anticipated Significant Weather System
Long Beach, CA – The City of Long Beach is issuing a storm advisory for residents in anticipation of the significant weather system expected to impact Long Beach beginning this evening and into the coming days and bringing with it significant winds and precipitation. The City is advising residents...
Los Angeles City College lockdown lifted, classes canceled after fatal stabbing
Los Angeles City College was placed on lockdown for several hours and classes were canceled for the evening after a fatal stabbing on campus Monday.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones
The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access
LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
LA County residents can get up to $100 of free groceries thanks to CalFresh program
Qualified families and individuals in LA County can get up to $100 more each month to spend on fruits and veggies at any participating Northgate Market shop thanks to a new initiative at Northgate Gonzalez Markets.
