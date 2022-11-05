ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Despite new crime, EH getaway driver avoids jail time

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

The man who drove the getaway car during the 2018 shotgun robbery of a 7-Eleven store in East Hartford received a sentence without immediate prison time last month, despite having been arrested on a weapons charge days after plea bargaining the robbery case in early March.

Judge Kevin C. Doyle cited the subsequent conduct of defendant Thomas A. Ross, 39, of Hartford — who has been working six days a week and staying out of trouble since the March arrest — as the reason for the suspended sentence, according to an audio recording of the Oct. 5 sentencing.

Prosecutor Emily Dewey Trudeau had asked the judge to impose the full 18-month prison term permitted by Ross’ plea bargain based on the use of the gun in the Nov. 27, 2018, robbery of the 7-Eleven store at 393 Burnside Ave.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Man shot at Church Corners Inn

EAST HARTFORD — A man was transported to the hospital early today after being shot in the back at Church Corners Inn. East Hartford Police spokesman Officer Marc Caruso said the incident occurred just after midnight. The victim was conscious and alert and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Newington auto parts store double shooting suspect arrested

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hurt and one person was arrested following a shooting at an auto parts store in Newington over the weekend. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Sherod Hackett, whose last known address was in Montville. State police said they responded to help Newington police...
NEWINGTON, CT
fox61.com

2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Newington: Police

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A Montville man is facing charges and a $1.5 million bond after he reportedly shot two people at an auto parts store, Newington police said. Officers were called to the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on the Berlin Turnpike around 6 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
NEWINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police detail evidence against lawyer in gunshot case

GLASTONBURY — A local police officer argues that lawyer Wesley S. Spears can be held responsible for a shot the officer believes was fired in Spears’ apartment because Spears lives alone and the spent bullet found in a neighbor’s apartment was identified through laboratory analysis as having come from his pistol.
MANCHESTER, CT
ABC6.com

Wanted fugitives arrested in Hopkinton after crashing stolen vehicle

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire for car jacking were arrested in Hopkinton on Friday. On Nov. 4 around 11 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south in Hopkinton. Investigators found that the car had been reported stolen in New Hampshire.
HOPKINTON, RI
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 1:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a 19-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot...
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Weapons stash found at scene of multi-day standoff in Milford, police say

MILFORD — A stash of weapons and ammunition was found at the scene of a two-and-a-half-day standoff between a local man and police that ended Friday, according to authorities. The man, identified by police as Charles Aungst, 49, was charged with interfering with an officer and unlawful discharge of...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Hartford man caught twice in two months dealing drugs gets 5 years in prison, officials say

A Hartford man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after authorities say he was arrested twice in two months conducting drug sales in his city's North End. Michael Davis, 34, of Hartford, was arrested on Feb. 10, 2021 after officers watched him conduct drug sales on Main Street in Hartford's North End, court documents said. Davis was carrying a loaded Remington Arms, model RP9, 9mm handgun and five glass vials of MDMA, commonly known as "ecstasy" when he was searched at the time, documents said.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect

ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
325
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy