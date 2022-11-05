Despite new crime, EH getaway driver avoids jail time

The man who drove the getaway car during the 2018 shotgun robbery of a 7-Eleven store in East Hartford received a sentence without immediate prison time last month, despite having been arrested on a weapons charge days after plea bargaining the robbery case in early March.

Judge Kevin C. Doyle cited the subsequent conduct of defendant Thomas A. Ross, 39, of Hartford — who has been working six days a week and staying out of trouble since the March arrest — as the reason for the suspended sentence, according to an audio recording of the Oct. 5 sentencing.

Prosecutor Emily Dewey Trudeau had asked the judge to impose the full 18-month prison term permitted by Ross’ plea bargain based on the use of the gun in the Nov. 27, 2018, robbery of the 7-Eleven store at 393 Burnside Ave.