ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

MIDDLE TENNESSEE 79, BRESCIA 52

Percentages: FG .339, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Brown 2-4, Ta.Smith 1-8, Clayton 0-1, Mathis 0-1, Saenz 0-1, Graves 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Saenz). Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 5, Graves 3, Caswell 2, Mathis 2, Brown, Clayton, Saenz). Steals: 9 (Burzawa 2, Johnson 2,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 5 BAYLOR 117, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 53

Percentages: FG .327, FT .621. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Barber 1-1, Washington 1-4, Collins 1-7, Gipson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Collins). Turnovers: 24 (Stredic 6, Collins 5, Washington 5, Gipson 3, Barber 2, Ivory, Umoh, Williams). Steals: 7 (Collins 3, Gipson 2, Stredic, Washington).
ITTA BENA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy