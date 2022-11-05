Read full article on original website
The high school football regular season is officially over. Marion County teams went 4-2, including the lone 8-man game on Friday night. North Marion and Vanguard both win big end of the season games. There were some great performances. We had a 200-yard rusher, a national sack leader adding to...
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 79, BRESCIA 52
Percentages: FG .339, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Brown 2-4, Ta.Smith 1-8, Clayton 0-1, Mathis 0-1, Saenz 0-1, Graves 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Saenz). Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 5, Graves 3, Caswell 2, Mathis 2, Brown, Clayton, Saenz). Steals: 9 (Burzawa 2, Johnson 2,...
State Roundup: PCA xcountry earns top-five finishes, Booker T. Washington boys swim take fifth
Here's a roundup of area sports from Cross Country and Swimming and Diving state championships from Nov. 4-5. Cross Country State Championships Class 1A ...
NO. 5 BAYLOR 117, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 53
Percentages: FG .327, FT .621. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Barber 1-1, Washington 1-4, Collins 1-7, Gipson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Collins). Turnovers: 24 (Stredic 6, Collins 5, Washington 5, Gipson 3, Barber 2, Ivory, Umoh, Williams). Steals: 7 (Collins 3, Gipson 2, Stredic, Washington).
