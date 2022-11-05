The secretary of state's office says 20% of ballots have been returned so far ahead of Tuesday's election. That's 4.3 million ballots. All in-person voting centers will be open by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, but Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber said there are still many ways to vote as well, including by mail as long as it's postmarked by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO