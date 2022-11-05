Read full article on original website
KCRA Today: $1.9B Powerball drawing set, NorCal storm timeline, Musk's Twitter changes
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
What is in the sky? Video shows fireball tumbling down in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Several people captured the phenomenon on camera. Video taken from El Dorado County showed a bright ball descending from a dark night sky. A homeowner captured the fireball from...
Political Data Inc. exec breaks down California ballot returns, forecasts for 2022 midterm elections
As of Monday, Nov. 7, 20% of ballots sent out to registered voters in California have been returned, according to Political Data Inc. That's 4.3 million out of more than 21 million sent out. KCRA 3 spoke with the vice president of Political Data Inc. to go through who is...
California Secretary Of State Dr. Shirley Weber says voting is easier and safer than ever
The secretary of state's office says 20% of ballots have been returned so far ahead of Tuesday's election. That's 4.3 million ballots. All in-person voting centers will be open by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, but Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber said there are still many ways to vote as well, including by mail as long as it's postmarked by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Here's how 'xeriscaping' your yard can help save water and money
So far, Northern California's water year is off to a promising start. Earlier this week, parts of the Sierra picked up 12" to 18" of snow while Valley rain helped to dampen the ground. More rain and snow are in the forecast over the next week, but on the heels...
Control of the House is primary focus for California Democrats, Republicans ahead of Election Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters on Tuesday will help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, the top priority for the Democratic and Republican parties in California. "We're working hard to make sure we hold the house and holding the house runs through California," said California Democratic...
