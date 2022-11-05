ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXYhS_0izS6dXY00

Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in bench scoring and a 58-24 edge in points in the paint.

The Cavaliers played without guards Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle), who were both injured in an overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

“We obviously have a ton of respect and appreciation for Darius and Donovan, but we've got some really good basketball players that are with them,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Tonight showed we've got a really good, deep basketball team.”

Evan Mobley added 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight blocks.

“It wasn't just eight blocks — it was eight blocks that retained possession and he did it without committing a foul,” Bickerstaff said. “That's old school Bill Russell stuff we're talking about.”

Cade Cunningham had 19 points for Detroit, but scored only three in the second half. Bojan Bogdanovic, who came into the game leading the Pistons in scoring at 21.8 points, scored six on 2-for-9 shooting.

“We lost our composure — when they turned up the defense, we lost our minds,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “We have to get back to the fundamentals. When a good team gets after us, we can't forget what we've been working on.”

The Pistons have lost three straight and eight of nine. Their last three games have come against teams with a combined record of 17-1.

Without Garland and Mitchell, the Cavaliers took their offense inside, outscoring Detroit 34-10 in the paint in the first half. Both teams were under 30 percent on 3-pointers in the half, but Cleveland's ability to get to the rim let it lead by as many as 21 points on the way to a 57-39 halftime advantage.

“My main goal tonight was to bring the same kind of energy that we get from two stars,” Allen said. “We knew we had to win as a team, which meant sharing the ball, making sure everyone got their touches and that we played together.”

The Cavaliers led 90-68 at the end of the third quarter and Love added a four-point play on the first possession of the fourth to end any doubt.

PASSING ON PADDING HIS STATS

Love only played 3:34 in the fourth quarter despite only needing two rebounds for a triple double.

“That shows you what kind of player Kevin is,” Bickerstaff said. “I discussed it with him, and he told me to do what was best for the game, and that was to give some minutes to our younger guys.”

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Mitchell and Garland combined for 54 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds in 86 minutes against the Celtics, but Cleveland didn't miss a beat without them against Detroit. ... Cleveland is 7-3 in its last 10 games against the Pistons.

Pistons: Isaiah Livers scored 11 of Detroit's 21 bench points. No other reserve had more than one field goal. “We lost a big piece in Marvin (Bagley III), but we have good players on the bench,” Livers said. “That's not what it is. It's a matter of how we play.”

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Pistons: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Kevin Love leads the way with rare double-double in win over the Detroit Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Detroit Pistons in dominating fashion. The Cleveland Cavaliers would not be denied on Friday night, as they dominated the Detroit Pistons soundly, 112-88. The Cavs were able to do this without their two best scorers in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, who were out for the game. Instead of trying to replace the missing offense, Cavs’ head coach decided to go with a defensive mindset with his starting five, putting Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade in the starting rotation.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win

LOS ANGELES -- — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory

Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Lakers

The red-hot Cavaliers look to make it eight straight when they take their roadshow out West – tipping off the next leg of the trip with a pair in Tinseltown, beginning with this afternoon’s matchup with LeBron and the Lakers. The Wine & Gold started the trip in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Matthews scores 2, Toronto ends Boston's 7-game win streak

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews is starting to heat up. Matthews’ second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. “Trying to create, trying to possess the puck as much offensively and obviously keep the puck out of our own end,” he said. “It’s a challenge at times. Just trying to get rolling.” Mitch Marner had two assists for Toronto (6-4-2), which has won two straight after dropping four in a row as part of a sluggish October.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Weekend fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more

Today's frenetic slate features the second of two Global Series games between the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland. Managers who like to stroll on the wilder fantasy side may choose to lean on Joonas Korpisalo as the Finnish netminder looks to play and win his first of the season in front of hometown family and friends. The meat of Saturday's lineup includes the Blackhawks' first trip to Winnipeg, a potential shootout between the Stars and Oilers, Pittsburgh looking to win their first in forever against the Kraken, Lindy Ruff's surging Devils travelling to play Darryl Sutter's sputtering Flames, Montreal hosting Jack Eichel and Co. from Vegas, before wrapping up with two teams who scored in bunches against one another just days ago. If the mark is set any lower than 7.0, take the 'over' when the Sharks welcome the Ducks.
ABC News

ABC News

896K+
Followers
188K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy