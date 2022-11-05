C-NS tops B’ville, to meet CBA for sectional football title

CICERO – Nearly two months after they clashed in an instant football classic, Cicero-North Syracuse and Christian Brothers Academy will battle again with the Section III Class AA championship on the line.

Just getting to this long-anticipated rematch was challenging enough for the Northstars, who had to fight its way past Baldwinsville 21-7 in Friday night’s AA semifinal at Bragman Stadium.

What topping the Bees ultimately required, said quarterback Jaxon Razmovski, was “for us to play our football and trust each other”, and a few crucial plays illustrated this fact.

After a scoreless opening period where the two teams had just one first down apiece, C-NS put together its first serious drive in the second quarter, moving from its own 35-yard line.

Facing fourth-down-and-four at the B’ville 37, Razmovski beat a blitz, threw over the middle and found Mason Mingle, who had dropped an earlier pass but got it here and, with the help of a personal foul, moved it to the 11. Razmovski scored two plays later.

The Bees answered with an impressive 83-yard drive that covered the rest of the half, all with runs from Brandon Levin, Nick Foster and Greg Marinelli, who sneaked the final yard for the touchdown that, with the extra point, tied it 7-7 going into the break.

Things got even more nervous for the Northstars when Griffin Killian intercepted Razmovski early in the third quarter and the Bees moved it to the C-NS nine, where it faced fourth-and-one.

Already, the Northstars’ front four of Roemellow Robinson, Ty Daughton, Cody Heller and Dan Garcia had made several important stops, but none bigger than this one, when Robinson, with help from his teammates, stood up Marinelli before he could reach the first-down marker.

Now it was the offense’s turn to put together a big drive. Razmovski scrambled for one first down, then turned what he called “a busted play” into the longest gain of the night.

In windy conditions, throwing the ball was difficult for both teams. Facing third-and-four at his own 35, Razmovski faked a handoff to La’Quan Lemon, which caused Killian to chase him while the quarterback rolled out left and threw deep.

Breaking open, Tristan Johnson caught it and ultimately went 57 yards inside the B’ville 10. Two plays later, Lemon scored from four yards out, giving C-NS the lead for good.

Early in the fourth quarter, Heller’s sack of Marinelli thwarted one B’ville drive, and the C-NS defense forced another three-and-out as time ran low. Lemon’s 32-yard run set up Razmovski for a clinching six-yard scoring run with 1:11 to play.

Yet it all serves as a prelude to the Class AA title game that will take place next Sunday at 6 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome.

CBA, undefeated and the reigning state Class A champions, prevailed 42-41 over C-NS in that memorable first meeting Sept. 16 at Alibrandi Stadium, the Northstars only falling short when the Brothers stopped a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

Robinson said it will take precise execution of the game plan to prevail here and get the Northstars its fifth consecutive sectional title, and Razmovski agreed.

“We know how tough it is going to be,” he said.