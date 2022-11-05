The Knicks’ big three’s big night was not enough as the Celtics set a franchise record with 27 made three-pointers. The New York Knicks (3-5) big three comes up short in a 133-118 loss to the Boston Celtics (6-3). After escaping the city of brotherly love with a narrow win on Friday, New York’s own came back home on Saturday to host the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO