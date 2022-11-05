ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three

The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
Knicks fall as Celtics light up MSG

The Knicks’ big three’s big night was not enough as the Celtics set a franchise record with 27 made three-pointers. The New York Knicks (3-5) big three comes up short in a 133-118 loss to the Boston Celtics (6-3). After escaping the city of brotherly love with a narrow win on Friday, New York’s own came back home on Saturday to host the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back.
Knicks can’t defend, shoot 3

Despite Tom Thibodeau’s efforts to adapt to the NBA’s 3-point revolution, this version of the New York Knicks isn’t cut for it. Saturday night’s 133-118 loss to the shorthanded Boston Celtics was the latest and perhaps biggest proof. The Celtics hit 27 3s on 51 attempts, a stunning 52.9 percent accuracy. It wasn’t just a blip. It’s becoming a concerning trend.
C, 3, Oh No! Knicks Can't Handle Celtics History in Saturday Loss

Three-pointers shifted several fates at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Alas for the hosting New York Knicks, the most notable triple sunk in their colors came from someone sitting in MSG's viewing area rather than the sidelines, the lucky spectator winning himself a new car in the process. No...
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks rally to beat 76ers 106-104

PHILADELPHIA -- — Obi Toppin hit a 3-pointer and Jalen Brunson finished off a three-point play seconds later as the New York Knicks rallied from 12 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Brunson finished with 23 points to lead the Knicks. R.J. Barrett scored...
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

