This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Knicks storm back, then hold off short-handed 76ers
Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 left
Yardbarker
Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three
The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
Knicks fall as Celtics light up MSG
The Knicks’ big three’s big night was not enough as the Celtics set a franchise record with 27 made three-pointers. The New York Knicks (3-5) big three comes up short in a 133-118 loss to the Boston Celtics (6-3). After escaping the city of brotherly love with a narrow win on Friday, New York’s own came back home on Saturday to host the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back.
Knicks can’t defend, shoot 3
Despite Tom Thibodeau’s efforts to adapt to the NBA’s 3-point revolution, this version of the New York Knicks isn’t cut for it. Saturday night’s 133-118 loss to the shorthanded Boston Celtics was the latest and perhaps biggest proof. The Celtics hit 27 3s on 51 attempts, a stunning 52.9 percent accuracy. It wasn’t just a blip. It’s becoming a concerning trend.
Yardbarker
C, 3, Oh No! Knicks Can't Handle Celtics History in Saturday Loss
Three-pointers shifted several fates at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Alas for the hosting New York Knicks, the most notable triple sunk in their colors came from someone sitting in MSG's viewing area rather than the sidelines, the lucky spectator winning himself a new car in the process. No...
ESPN
Brunson, Barrett help Knicks rally to beat 76ers 106-104
PHILADELPHIA -- — Obi Toppin hit a 3-pointer and Jalen Brunson finished off a three-point play seconds later as the New York Knicks rallied from 12 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Brunson finished with 23 points to lead the Knicks. R.J. Barrett scored...
NBA ROUND-UP: New York Knicks snap three game losing streak in nail-biter against 76ers, while Warriors loss to Pelicans
Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 left for the visiting New York Knicks, who overcame a 12-point deficit to beat the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Julius Randle (17...
Yardbarker
Tyrese Maxey thrills as Sixers fall to Knicks in 4th quarter collapse
There would be no Joel Embiid, no James Harden, and not even a Danuel House for the Sixers Friday night as they faced Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. Yet even still, the team persevered and fought on as best they could. Against the Knicks, a team that has...
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
As far as predictions go, expect the Boston Celtics to take this road game and add a win to their tally.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To A Knicks Fan Making A Half-Court Shot To Win A Car: "Lakers Should Give This Guy A Contract"
It was a good day out for a New York Knicks fan who hit a half-court shot to win a car. The fan, who sported a John Starks No. 3 jersey, swished in a half-court shot during the third quarter and then chest-bumped with RJ Barrett, sending the crowd into a tizzy.
Celtics And Knicks Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Friday's game.
GREENSBORO SWARM START THE SEASON OFF WIN OVER BLUE COATS
Swarm earn a 20-Point Victory In Season Opener
NBA
76ers Prepare to Host Suns Monday Following Unveiling of Dolph Schayes Sculpture | Gameday Report 11/82
The 76ers (4-6) will play host to the Phoenix Suns (7-2) Monday night on Penn Medicine Court at The Center. The Sixers return to the floor following a 106-104 home loss to the New York Knicks on Friday. Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness), James Harden (right foot tendon strain), and Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) did not play.
Knicks fan sends MSG into frenzy with incredible half-court shot
A New York Knicks fan got the crowd at Madison Square Garden whipped up into a frenzy at halftime on Saturday night during their game against the Boston Celtics.
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Mavs Game
Ben Simmons says he will play in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
