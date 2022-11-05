Effective: 2022-11-04 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Smith; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas Upshur County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Big Sandy, or 11 miles west of Gladewater, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Gladewater, Gilmer, Big Sandy, Hawkins, East Mountain, Diana, Rosewood, West Mountain, Winona, Union Grove, Midway, Red Springs, Bettie and Pritchett. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

