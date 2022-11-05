Read full article on original website
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
National Publication Claims Ogunquit, Maine, is the 2nd Best Town in the Country During Christmas Season
A town in southern Maine got quite a compliment from a national publication recently. The seaside town of Ogunquit was listed as one of the best towns to visit. However, it may not be what you're thinking, because this article has nothing to do with summer vacation. Travel + Leisure...
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
Down East
Ian Trask’s Favorite Maine Place
When he was studying biology at Bowdoin College in the early 2000s, Ian Trask was set on a career in science research. Then, after graduating, the Massachusetts native spent a couple of years working in genetics labs and found the work didn’t live up to his romantic expectations. Trask...
For Nearly 25 Years, Lang’s Express Was a Staple in Portland, Maine
For almost 25 years, Lang's Express was a mainstay on St. John Street in Portland, serving their beloved lunch buffet to a hungry work force during the work week. Lang's also was one of the last late night spots for visitors to Portland's Old Port who were looking to make one last dash for food before heading home. Despite its popularity, Lang's Express closed in 2019 to the shock of many, leaving behind memories for many fans of the restaurant.
Clothing Retailer Madewell Opening New Store in Portland, Maine
A New York based clothing retailer, whose stores only come as far north as Massachusettes, is about to open a new store right here in Portland, Maine. According to Maine Biz, Madwell hopes to open its first store in Maine in Portland's Old Port before the holiday shopping season. Madewell...
Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date
In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
Winter is Coming: DQ in South Portland is Getting Ready to Close for the Season
I don't know about you, but I love an after dinner treat, ice cream especially. There is just something about having something sweet after dinner that just feels right. Now, I know that it is not good to have ice cream daily and trust me I don't, but it is always a delicious way to end the night when I do.
bowdoinorient.com
Winter ’22-23 Portland concert forecast
Nov. 18 at State Theatre – “Godspeed You! Black Emperor”. Godspeed You! Black Emperor, an experimental, noisy band from Montreal that employs film-loop projections in its shows, is coming to Portland for its first tour in years. Nov. 21 at SPACE Gallery – “Will Sheff of Okkervil River”...
Popular Arts and Crafts Store Opens Gilford, New Hampshire, Location
If DIY projects make your heart sing, then Michael's craft store is probably your happy place. According to Michaels.com, Michaels is currently the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America. Arts and crafts enthusiasts in and around Gilford, New Hampshire, are in luck, because...
Maine Maritime Museum in Bath Is Free for the Month of November
There's an exciting opportunity in the Midcoast this month for seafaring enthusiasts. The Maine Maritime Museum shared the exciting news about free admission in November on its social media recently. The free month gives first-time visitors a great chance to discover a boatload of Maine maritime history. It's also a wonderful treat to the regulars to visit one of their favorite museums.
mainebiz.biz
Rolling in the dough: Portland Pie acquires Falmouth Ricetta's
Work is underway to open a ninth Portland Pie location after the craft pizza maker acquired a Ricetta’s pizzeria in a deal that closed Oct. 14, Jeff Perkins, Portland Pie’s owner and CEO, told Mainebiz. Portland Pie is leasing the Falmouth eatery formerly occupied by Ricetta’s, at 240...
Funtown Hints at New Attraction but Won’t Confirm It’s a Haunted Mansion
Now that the 2022 season has wrapped for Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, the amusement is already getting to work on plans for 2023. Towards the end of this most recent season, Funtown hinted that their longtime Fun Factory Arcade would be shuddered, opening up space for a new attraction in the summer of 2023. While that is a definite decision, what that new attraction will be still remains a mystery.
NECN
Missing Maine Man Found Safe
Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
Have the Scam Violinists That Tricked Me in Falmouth Moved on From Maine?
I fell hook, line, and sinker for this scam on a hot summer night in August! I don't know what that says about me. It either says that I'm an idiot, or I have a big sympathetic heart. I'm sure it's a combination of both. The scam, which WGME13 and...
WGME
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
94.9 HOM
