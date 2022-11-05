ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

94.9 HOM

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
Down East

Ian Trask’s Favorite Maine Place

When he was studying biology at Bowdoin College in the early 2000s, Ian Trask was set on a career in science research. Then, after graduating, the Massachusetts native spent a couple of years working in genetics labs and found the work didn’t live up to his romantic expectations. Trask...
BRUNSWICK, ME
94.9 HOM

For Nearly 25 Years, Lang’s Express Was a Staple in Portland, Maine

For almost 25 years, Lang's Express was a mainstay on St. John Street in Portland, serving their beloved lunch buffet to a hungry work force during the work week. Lang's also was one of the last late night spots for visitors to Portland's Old Port who were looking to make one last dash for food before heading home. Despite its popularity, Lang's Express closed in 2019 to the shock of many, leaving behind memories for many fans of the restaurant.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date

In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
WINTHROP, ME
bowdoinorient.com

Winter ’22-23 Portland concert forecast

Nov. 18 at State Theatre – “Godspeed You! Black Emperor”. Godspeed You! Black Emperor, an experimental, noisy band from Montreal that employs film-loop projections in its shows, is coming to Portland for its first tour in years. Nov. 21 at SPACE Gallery – “Will Sheff of Okkervil River”...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine Maritime Museum in Bath Is Free for the Month of November

There's an exciting opportunity in the Midcoast this month for seafaring enthusiasts. The Maine Maritime Museum shared the exciting news about free admission in November on its social media recently. The free month gives first-time visitors a great chance to discover a boatload of Maine maritime history. It's also a wonderful treat to the regulars to visit one of their favorite museums.
BATH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Rolling in the dough: Portland Pie acquires Falmouth Ricetta's

Work is underway to open a ninth Portland Pie location after the craft pizza maker acquired a Ricetta’s pizzeria in a deal that closed Oct. 14, Jeff Perkins, Portland Pie’s owner and CEO, told Mainebiz. Portland Pie is leasing the Falmouth eatery formerly occupied by Ricetta’s, at 240...
FALMOUTH, ME
94.9 HOM

Funtown Hints at New Attraction but Won’t Confirm It’s a Haunted Mansion

Now that the 2022 season has wrapped for Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, the amusement is already getting to work on plans for 2023. Towards the end of this most recent season, Funtown hinted that their longtime Fun Factory Arcade would be shuddered, opening up space for a new attraction in the summer of 2023. While that is a definite decision, what that new attraction will be still remains a mystery.
SACO, ME
NECN

Missing Maine Man Found Safe

Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
GORHAM, ME
WGME

A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

