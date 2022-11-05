Trees blocking Smith County roads after severe storms

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK )- Several trees were knocked down after severe storms hit Smith County.

Trees are blocking the following roads: CR 294, CR 258, and CR 353 about 1/4 mile north of Highway 271 at FM 724.

Officials said people should use caution while driving and try to use different routes. To report a downed tree on a county road, please call Smith County dispatch at: 903-566-6600

