Trees blocking Smith County roads after severe storms
SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK )- Several trees were knocked down after severe storms hit Smith County.
Trees are blocking the following roads: CR 294, CR 258, and CR 353 about 1/4 mile north of Highway 271 at FM 724.Videos: East Texans document severe weather and storm damage
Officials said people should use caution while driving and try to use different routes. To report a downed tree on a county road, please call Smith County dispatch at: 903-566-6600Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
