ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Trees blocking Smith County roads after severe storms

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbHqh_0izS4UTT00

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK )- Several trees were knocked down after severe storms hit Smith County.

Trees are blocking the following roads: CR 294, CR 258, and CR 353 about 1/4 mile north of Highway 271 at FM 724.

Videos: East Texans document severe weather and storm damage

Officials said people should use caution while driving and try to use different routes. To report a downed tree on a county road, please call Smith County dispatch at: 903-566-6600

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

NWS releases preliminary information on Friday’s tornadoes

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The National Weather service is assessing storm damage in East Texas. According to NWS Fort Worth, storm survey teams were out in Henderson and Lamar counties on Saturday and will continue surveying through the weekend. At 2 p.m., their team found “significant damage consistent with a high-end EF-3 tornado” in Lamar […]
ATHENS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Power restored after outage at White Oak elementary campus

UPDATE: Power has been restored to the White Oak elementary campus, and officials said the school will resume its normal schedule for the rest of the day. WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – The White Oak elementary campus is without power as of Monday morning, according to officials. Officials said all students are safe during the […]
WHITE OAK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Athens residents react to tornado aftermath

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Friday night, a tornado went through Athens hitting several different areas throughout the city. Volunteers showed up early Saturday morning to begin picking up the mess that the storm left behind. The Athens Steel Building has extreme damage, the end of the building is torn apart. Tommy Schcultz a friend […]
ATHENS, TX
CBS DFW

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas

ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
ATHENS, TX
inforney.com

Severe weather live: Smith warnings have expired

Our news partners at CBS19 are providing streaming coverage of tonight's events. NOTE: Graphics will be removed once watches and warnings have expired to make this file easier to load. 7:22 p.m. UPDATE: The Athens Police Department reports city crews are out cleaning up damage. They ask drivers to be...
ATHENS, TX
CBS19

WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas

TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
ATHENS, TX
CBS19

INSIDE THE STORM: Athens pawn shop rides out severe weather

TYLER, Texas — Athens Army Navy & Pawn, located 704 W. Corsicana St., was caught in the winds of Friday night's storm. Pawnshop employee Colton Jenkins and his coworker were getting ready to close down shop when the storm hit. Jenkins spoke to CBS19 and described the events. "The...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after Wood County officer-involved shooting

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County on Friday, according to DPS. Officials said the incident involved the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and the case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The name of the deceased has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texans prepare for potential of severe weather Friday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - In anticipation of stormy weather, East Texans were making any preparations they could. At places like ACE hardware in Longview customers were picking up batteries, flashlights, tarps, chainsaws, anything that could come in handy in the event of power going out. “A lot of it is...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy