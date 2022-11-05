Read full article on original website
WDTV
Robert Scott Knisely
Robert Scott Knisely, 57, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 06, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on May 08, 1965, a son of the late David A. and Sandra J. Rice Knisely. He worked at various places in the Fairmont area as an Auto Mechanic. He is survived by his companion of 22 years Rosemary Vincent; his niece Macole Vandergrift and his aunt Judy in Florida. He was preceded in death by his brother Mike Knisely. In keeping with his wishes his body will be cremated with a memorial service will be held at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home will be handling all arrangements. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
Church restoration project creates a Center of Hope
Over the summer, the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church was gifted their former church property on Cleveland Avenue that had been sold in the late 1980s. Now, church members, elders and community members are working to restore it for use as a community outreach site called Mt. Zion's Center of Hope.
Charleston, West Virginia church brings new community center to South Hills
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Hills region of Charleston will have a brand new community center courtesy of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. The Sutherland Family Life Center was dedicated Sunday, Oct. 30, at St. Matthew’s Church.The new center will hold small gatherings and other events. Renovations include upgrades to the gymnasium, kitchen, restrooms and […]
Vigil held for man struck by stray gunfire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A vigil was held on Sunday evening for the man struck by stray gunfire last week in Huntington. The criminal complaint states that Joseph Bryan, a D.P. Dough employee, was working when an argument broke out at the neighboring Premier Pub & Grill on Fourth Avenue. Stray bullets struck Bryan, and […]
Adoption event being held in Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and Dutch Miller Subaru are teaming up for an adoption event on Saturday as the shelter deals with an influx of animals. The event is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dutch Miller Subaru. The adoption fees are sponsored and free. They say they […]
WSAZ
48 teams are left in WV high school football
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took less than a day for the computer rankings to set the top 16 teams left in all three classes from West Virginia high school football. The WVSSAC released those programs who qualified for the playoffs Saturday evening. We will find out Sunday afternoon when and where these games will be played. Here’s the full list of Class AAA, AA and A.
WSAZ
Middle school student falls ill; principal perform CPR
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County middle school student is in the hospital after falling ill during basketball practice, according to school officials. Cabell County schools communications director Jedd Flowers said school administrators performed CPR on a Huntington East Middle School student until emergency crews arrived Thursday evening. The...
wchstv.com
Traveling WV: West Virginia Farm Retreat
SPANISHBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Family means everything to most West Virginians. To Carla Farley Leslie and her siblings it might mean just a little bit more. Leslie’s ancestors were the very first to settle the Pipestem and Bluestone River areas of Summers and Mercer counties back when the Shawnee were still roaming the woods and waters.
WDTV
‘Together with Vets’ holds veteran suicide pevention training
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Veterans Administration has identified West Virginia as having one of the highest veteran suicide risk rates in the country. Local veteran groups got together tonight to do something about that. ‘Together With Vets’ is a coalition of local veteran service organizations. The group held a suicide...
Charleston, West Virginia-based charity attempting to break world record
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston-based charity organization Mountain Mission is attempting to break a world record on Saturday. They say they are going to use 20,000 cans of food to make the word “Mountaineers.” The attempt will take place at the Capitol Complex on the riverside on Kanawha Boulevard. After the attempt, all the food […]
Beckley ARH welcomes new oncologist, resumes oncology services
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley ARH Hospital recently welcomed oncologist/hematologist Odeth Barrett-Campbell, MD, to its team. Her arrival allows the hospital to resume services at the Beckley ARH Oncology Clinic for the first time since 2021. “Dr. Barrett-Campbell is a great addition to our family here in Beckley. Oncology services are a significant need in […]
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 6
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses market volatility. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
West Virginia native and TV host honored with sign in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sign honoring the host of the hit television show “Barnwood Builders,” Mark Bowe, was unveiled Thursday in eastern Kanawha County. The sign will greet people driving into the eastern Kanawha County community of Glasgow. The Kanawha County Commission says, in addition to Bowe, Commissioners Ben Salango, Kent Carper […]
WDTV
Charles Everett Devericks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Everett Devericks, Sr., 79, of Salem, WV, passed away in the United Hospital Center on Friday, November 4, 2022, with family by his side.Mr. Devericks was born on March 9, 1943, in West Milford, WV, a son of the late Albert Worthy Devericks and Elizabeth Pearl Crouser Devericks.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lynn Devericks, who passed on October 1, 2011.Charles is survived by his children, John Devericks and wife Melissa of Salem, Charles “Chuck” Devericks Jr. of Clarksburg, Tim Deaton and wife Laney of VA, Russell Devericks of Hepzibah, and Cheryl Milton of Reynoldsville; six grandchildren, Emma, Chase, Josh, Shawna, Anita and Kayla; and three siblings, his baby brother, Blaine Devericks and wife Martha of Doddridge County, Sheila Swiger of Reynoldsville, and Florence Johnson of MD; as well as his companion, Rebecca Deaton of Wilsonburg.In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Compton; grandson, John Compton Jr., sister, Norma Favre and brother, Vernon Devericks.Charles was a graduate of Victory High School. He retired as a truck driver with many years of service, from Shaffer Trucking. He enjoyed dancing. He also was a hunter and fisherman. He loved having his family around him and will be remembered for his “happy-go-lucky” spirit. He will be sadly missed.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Devericks will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
New signs at Town Center Mall highlight West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – New signs of life are appearing at the Charleston Town Center Mall – not when it comes to stores, but actual signs. The Hull Property Group has covered up empty storefronts with drywall, and now some massive signs have been put over the drywall. Some of the signs highlight some of […]
WTRF
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
WDTV
Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced. Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts. Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation. Headley...
Fire at Railways Bar and Grill in Buffalo, West Virginia
BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County dispatchers say there was a fire at Railways Bar and Grill on Charleston Road in Buffalo, West Virginia. The call came into Putnam 911 around 11:10 a.m. Everyone got out of the building safely, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers also tell 13 News that a few crews are still on […]
West Virginia Division of Forestry: Massive Wayne County fire caused by arson
UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): During an ongoing investigation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) found that the Wayne County forest fire was caused by arson. The WVDOF asks that anyone with information on the fire call the Special Operations Unit’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 233-FIRE (3473) or report it online. The […]
