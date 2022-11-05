ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anmoore, WV

WDTV

Robert Scott Knisely

Robert Scott Knisely, 57, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 06, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on May 08, 1965, a son of the late David A. and Sandra J. Rice Knisely. He worked at various places in the Fairmont area as an Auto Mechanic. He is survived by his companion of 22 years Rosemary Vincent; his niece Macole Vandergrift and his aunt Judy in Florida. He was preceded in death by his brother Mike Knisely. In keeping with his wishes his body will be cremated with a memorial service will be held at a later date. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home will be handling all arrangements. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Church restoration project creates a Center of Hope

Over the summer, the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church was gifted their former church property on Cleveland Avenue that had been sold in the late 1980s. Now, church members, elders and community members are working to restore it for use as a community outreach site called Mt. Zion's Center of Hope.
FAIRMONT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Adoption event being held in Charleston, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and Dutch Miller Subaru are teaming up for an adoption event on Saturday as the shelter deals with an influx of animals. The event is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dutch Miller Subaru. The adoption fees are sponsored and free. They say they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

48 teams are left in WV high school football

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took less than a day for the computer rankings to set the top 16 teams left in all three classes from West Virginia high school football. The WVSSAC released those programs who qualified for the playoffs Saturday evening. We will find out Sunday afternoon when and where these games will be played. Here’s the full list of Class AAA, AA and A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Middle school student falls ill; principal perform CPR

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County middle school student is in the hospital after falling ill during basketball practice, according to school officials. Cabell County schools communications director Jedd Flowers said school administrators performed CPR on a Huntington East Middle School student until emergency crews arrived Thursday evening. The...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: West Virginia Farm Retreat

SPANISHBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Family means everything to most West Virginians. To Carla Farley Leslie and her siblings it might mean just a little bit more. Leslie’s ancestors were the very first to settle the Pipestem and Bluestone River areas of Summers and Mercer counties back when the Shawnee were still roaming the woods and waters.
SPANISHBURG, WV
WDTV

‘Together with Vets’ holds veteran suicide pevention training

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Veterans Administration has identified West Virginia as having one of the highest veteran suicide risk rates in the country. Local veteran groups got together tonight to do something about that. ‘Together With Vets’ is a coalition of local veteran service organizations. The group held a suicide...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley ARH welcomes new oncologist, resumes oncology services

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley ARH Hospital recently welcomed oncologist/hematologist Odeth Barrett-Campbell, MD, to its team. Her arrival allows the hospital to resume services at the Beckley ARH Oncology Clinic for the first time since 2021. “Dr. Barrett-Campbell is a great addition to our family here in Beckley. Oncology services are a significant need in […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Nov. 6

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses market volatility. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Charles Everett Devericks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Everett Devericks, Sr., 79, of Salem, WV, passed away in the United Hospital Center on Friday, November 4, 2022, with family by his side.Mr. Devericks was born on March 9, 1943, in West Milford, WV, a son of the late Albert Worthy Devericks and Elizabeth Pearl Crouser Devericks.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lynn Devericks, who passed on October 1, 2011.Charles is survived by his children, John Devericks and wife Melissa of Salem, Charles “Chuck” Devericks Jr. of Clarksburg, Tim Deaton and wife Laney of VA, Russell Devericks of Hepzibah, and Cheryl Milton of Reynoldsville; six grandchildren, Emma, Chase, Josh, Shawna, Anita and Kayla; and three siblings, his baby brother, Blaine Devericks and wife Martha of Doddridge County, Sheila Swiger of Reynoldsville, and Florence Johnson of MD; as well as his companion, Rebecca Deaton of Wilsonburg.In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Compton; grandson, John Compton Jr., sister, Norma Favre and brother, Vernon Devericks.Charles was a graduate of Victory High School. He retired as a truck driver with many years of service, from Shaffer Trucking. He enjoyed dancing. He also was a hunter and fisherman. He loved having his family around him and will be remembered for his “happy-go-lucky” spirit. He will be sadly missed.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Devericks will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
SALEM, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New signs at Town Center Mall highlight West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – New signs of life are appearing at the Charleston Town Center Mall – not when it comes to stores, but actual signs. The Hull Property Group has covered up empty storefronts with drywall, and now some massive signs have been put over the drywall. Some of the signs highlight some of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced. Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts. Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation. Headley...
WOWK 13 News

Fire at Railways Bar and Grill in Buffalo, West Virginia

BUFFALO, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County dispatchers say there was a fire at Railways Bar and Grill on Charleston Road in Buffalo, West Virginia. The call came into Putnam 911 around 11:10 a.m. Everyone got out of the building safely, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers also tell 13 News that a few crews are still on […]
BUFFALO, WV

