ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coladaily.com

Midlands high school football roundup

CA Johnson Coach Scotty Dean stood in front of his team and was giving a passionate postgame speech. He told the young men gathered around him how proud he was to be their coach and he wanted them to think about one thing as they went off and enjoyed their weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tigers roll over Allen, 54-21 to finish regular season undefeated

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – Saturday, the Benedict College Tigers achieved their royal position as they wrapped up the school’s first-ever undefeated regular season with a 54-21 victory over rival Allen University at Westwood High School. “I’m just so proud of the guys for the hard work and dedication they...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC

South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
nsuspartans.com

Newcomers Shine as Spartans Sweep Bulldogs 3-0

Orangeburg, S.C. – Norfolk State got its road trip in full swing with a 3-0 victory at South Carolina State, defeating the Bulldogs by scores of 25-17, 25-8, and 25-21 on Friday evening. The result marked the Spartans' second consecutive victory without dropping a set, after taking down Morgan...
NORFOLK, VA
News19 WLTX

Midlands Veterans Day 2022 celebrations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a federal holiday to honor military veterans of the US Armed Services. In communities throughout South Carolina, there will be parades and prayer services honoring those who served their country. Here is a list of happenings, beginning this weekend:. SC Guard...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands schools take action amid rising illness in students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An uptick in student illnesses has two Midlands schools taking action this week. Northside Christian Academy in Lexington and Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia notified families about increased levels of sickness in their student bodies. Northside Christian Academy said they were closing until Friday, Nov....
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia International celebrates 100th year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and faculty lined International Boulevard Wednesday morning as Columbia International University's year-long 100th anniversary celebration proceeded. Flags from 160 countries very paraded down the campus's main street while on-lookers cheered. This is just the beginning of celebrations that are expected to last for the next 12 months.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry County Council District 3 Q&A

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, voters in Newberry County District 3 will decide who will represent them on Newberry County Council, incumbent Henry Livingston (Democrat) or challenger Karl Sease (Republican). Both candidates live in Pomaria. The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email or...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter School District food described by parents as ‘inedible’

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of Sumter School District (SSD) students are raising concerns over cafeteria food which they describe as unhealthy and inedible. “The food looks nasty, it’s disgusting. It looks like it’s been put in the microwave and pulled back out… it’s not good,” said Ashley, a parent who chose to remain anonymous.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend

PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
PELION, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy