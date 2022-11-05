Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
coladaily.com
Midlands high school football roundup
CA Johnson Coach Scotty Dean stood in front of his team and was giving a passionate postgame speech. He told the young men gathered around him how proud he was to be their coach and he wanted them to think about one thing as they went off and enjoyed their weekend.
Dutch Fork opens state playoffs with a rout; South Florence rolls
Dutch Fork was typically dominant as the South Carolina high school football state playoffs began. The same was true with South Florence and other teams. There were also some upsets. Here’s what happened. DUTCH FORK 56, MAULDIN 0 Jarvis Green amassed three more touchdowns as the Silver Foxes scored ...
abccolumbia.com
Tigers roll over Allen, 54-21 to finish regular season undefeated
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – Saturday, the Benedict College Tigers achieved their royal position as they wrapped up the school’s first-ever undefeated regular season with a 54-21 victory over rival Allen University at Westwood High School. “I’m just so proud of the guys for the hard work and dedication they...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC
South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
nsuspartans.com
Newcomers Shine as Spartans Sweep Bulldogs 3-0
Orangeburg, S.C. – Norfolk State got its road trip in full swing with a 3-0 victory at South Carolina State, defeating the Bulldogs by scores of 25-17, 25-8, and 25-21 on Friday evening. The result marked the Spartans' second consecutive victory without dropping a set, after taking down Morgan...
New walking trail to bring activity to Branchville's Horton park for the first time in years
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is building a walking track at Horton Field. Branchville councilman Brett Banks says this came at the request of community members after the town posted a survey on Facebook. “We started with a question and then we got all the positive responses...
Midlands Veterans Day 2022 celebrations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a federal holiday to honor military veterans of the US Armed Services. In communities throughout South Carolina, there will be parades and prayer services honoring those who served their country. Here is a list of happenings, beginning this weekend:. SC Guard...
WIS-TV
Midlands schools take action amid rising illness in students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An uptick in student illnesses has two Midlands schools taking action this week. Northside Christian Academy in Lexington and Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia notified families about increased levels of sickness in their student bodies. Northside Christian Academy said they were closing until Friday, Nov....
Clemson Falls To Notre Dame
Clemson fell to Notre Dame and got outclassed for four quarters en route to their first loss on the season.
Columbia International celebrates 100th year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and faculty lined International Boulevard Wednesday morning as Columbia International University's year-long 100th anniversary celebration proceeded. Flags from 160 countries very paraded down the campus's main street while on-lookers cheered. This is just the beginning of celebrations that are expected to last for the next 12 months.
COLUMN: With another loss to South Carolina, Vanderbilt football embarrassed itself on and off the field
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Before Vanderbilt took the field for Saturday's 38-27 loss to South Carolina, things had already gone awry. No team wants a damning social media post by a member of its coaching staff unearthed fewer than 24 hours before a crucial game. Between the discovery of defensive...
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer sends message to South Carolina fans to 'find some joy' despite injuries
South Carolina has been hit with injury bug a bit lately and recently dealt with a disappointing 23-10 loss to Missouri, though it did bounce back with a 38-27 win over Vanderbilt in its most recent outing. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer recently met with the media, saying to “find...
City dedicates park to Israel Brooks Jr.
NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry dedicated the former Wise Street Park, to Israel Brooks Jr. on Friday, October 28. Newberry C
wach.com
Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
Newberry County Council District 3 Q&A
NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, voters in Newberry County District 3 will decide who will represent them on Newberry County Council, incumbent Henry Livingston (Democrat) or challenger Karl Sease (Republican). Both candidates live in Pomaria. The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email or...
WIS-TV
Sumter School District food described by parents as ‘inedible’
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of Sumter School District (SSD) students are raising concerns over cafeteria food which they describe as unhealthy and inedible. “The food looks nasty, it’s disgusting. It looks like it’s been put in the microwave and pulled back out… it’s not good,” said Ashley, a parent who chose to remain anonymous.
Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend
PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
Midlands Connection Project: Traffic construction changes in Chapin
CHAPIN, S.C. — Those of you in Chapin have some big changes coming to your commute. Over at Exit 91 off of I-26, an exit ramp is closing down, with a new temporary one east bound to Columbia Avenue opening up. The temporary ramp will tie into Columbia Avenue...
