ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sports360az.com

Defenseless! Sun Devils fall to UCLA

UCLA led Arizona State 42-18 with 6:03 to go in the third quarter. Most of the fans in the stands made their way out to Mill Avenue, but interim head coach Shaun Aguano would not let his team quit, cutting the gap to 42-36 in the 4th quarter only to fall 50-36 to the 12th ranked Bruins.
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Week 10: Friday Night Fever Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 10 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 4 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Paradise Honors defeats Payson 26-24 On the Road:...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Sibling rivalry: Brothers face off in Brophy vs. Chaparral football game

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An otherwise normal high school football game took on some extra meaning for one Phoenix area family, as two brothers face each other on the gridiron, in opposing teams. "I'm primarily watching my two boys play against each other," said David Almaraz. Almaraz's older boy, Jude, is...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona

PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores

Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
GILBERT, AZ
scottsdale.org

Happy Hamburgers leaves customers feeling the same

Tucked away in a shopping center on the southeast corner of Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, the Happy Hamburger restaurant is leaving customers with a state of satisfaction that mirrors its name. Dave Vaughan bought it over three years ago from a man whose health issues had forced him to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! The winning numbers for the largest Powerball jackpot have been selected!. The numbers are: 28 45 53 56 69 with a Powerball of 20. The Powerball jackpot reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion leading many to buy...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has a lot at stake in the final days before the midterm election. So it’s no surprise that both parties are giving it their all. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had packed house early Saturday, speaking at the Arizona Education Association and the Mark Kelly Canvass Event in South Phoenix. “We cannot keep the momentum going without Mark Kelly,” Dr. Biden said during the event.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy