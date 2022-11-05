Read full article on original website
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
sports360az.com
Centennial Coyotes and Brophy Broncos Spotlight
On this edition of The Recruiting Roundup brought to you by IBEW Local 640, Claudia Collins highlights players from Centennial High School and Brophy College Prep.
sports360az.com
Glass Half Full: JT Mulvihill’s positive impact on and off the field
VIDEO – On the sidelines of Arizona College Prep’s football field is where you’ll find JT Mulvihill. The gridiron has been his second home for as long as he can remember. Just a high school junior himself, he’s taken on a coaching role on the Freshman Football...
sports360az.com
Liebrock behind the Lens -Chandler v Perry
Chandler beat Perry Friday night by a score of 51-0. Shannon Liebrock was behind the lens and snapped this gallery.
sports360az.com
Defenseless! Sun Devils fall to UCLA
UCLA led Arizona State 42-18 with 6:03 to go in the third quarter. Most of the fans in the stands made their way out to Mill Avenue, but interim head coach Shaun Aguano would not let his team quit, cutting the gap to 42-36 in the 4th quarter only to fall 50-36 to the 12th ranked Bruins.
12news.com
Week 10: Friday Night Fever Rewind
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 10 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Nov. 4 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Paradise Honors defeats Payson 26-24 On the Road:...
fox10phoenix.com
Sibling rivalry: Brothers face off in Brophy vs. Chaparral football game
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An otherwise normal high school football game took on some extra meaning for one Phoenix area family, as two brothers face each other on the gridiron, in opposing teams. "I'm primarily watching my two boys play against each other," said David Almaraz. Almaraz's older boy, Jude, is...
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona
PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores
Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
scottsdale.org
Happy Hamburgers leaves customers feeling the same
Tucked away in a shopping center on the southeast corner of Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, the Happy Hamburger restaurant is leaving customers with a state of satisfaction that mirrors its name. Dave Vaughan bought it over three years ago from a man whose health issues had forced him to...
fox10phoenix.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
AZFamily
Winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! The winning numbers for the largest Powerball jackpot have been selected!. The numbers are: 28 45 53 56 69 with a Powerball of 20. The Powerball jackpot reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion leading many to buy...
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
AZFamily
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has a lot at stake in the final days before the midterm election. So it’s no surprise that both parties are giving it their all. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had packed house early Saturday, speaking at the Arizona Education Association and the Mark Kelly Canvass Event in South Phoenix. “We cannot keep the momentum going without Mark Kelly,” Dr. Biden said during the event.
GOP Mesa Mayor John Giles endorses Democratic nominees, receives blowback
John Giles appeared at a Wednesday rally with Katie Hobbs, Mark Kelly and former President Barack Obama
AZFamily
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Former...
Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
KTAR.com
The Stillery, a live music restaurant, to open in Goodyear’s future downtown
PHOENIX — A Tennessee-based live music restaurant announced plans Wednesday to open in late 2023 in Goodyear’s future downtown area. The Stillery, known for country music and dancing, will be located at GSQ near 150th Avenue and McDowell Road, the city of Goodyear said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Apparent health episode results in death of Chandler High student, officials say
Officials with Chandler High School say crisis team members and counselors will be available on Nov. 4, after an apparent health episode ended with the death of a student. Officials say some students witnessed the emergency.
12news.com
Tempe teacher seen yelling at student in viral video resigns. Here's the student's response
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe teacher caught berating a student on social media has officially resigned after being placed on administrative leave. The Tempe Union High School District Governing Board approved James Gustafson's resignation "in lieu of dismissal" during their meeting Tuesday night. Gustafson was a teacher at Marcos de Niza High School.
