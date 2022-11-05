PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has a lot at stake in the final days before the midterm election. So it’s no surprise that both parties are giving it their all. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had packed house early Saturday, speaking at the Arizona Education Association and the Mark Kelly Canvass Event in South Phoenix. “We cannot keep the momentum going without Mark Kelly,” Dr. Biden said during the event.

