Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Post

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The sportswear company said it is “deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation.”

Nike announced Friday that it is pausing its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, effective immediately.

The sportswear giant’s decision comes after Irving doubled down on his comments for the promotion of an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media last week despite saying he “meant no disrespect” by it.

An article published by Rolling Stone first noted Irving’s promotion of the 2018 movie, one based off Ronald Dalton’s 2015 book that is “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.”

Irving recently apologized for his promotion of the film and book, saying he takes “full accountability and responsibly for [his] actions,” and that he “wants to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this. This statement came hours after the Nets suspended him, in part for previously declining to apologize. Now, Nike will not be continuing business with the seven-time All-Star for the time being, which includes no longer launching his new Kyrie 8 shoe , which was scheduled to release on Nov. 11.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said in a statement . “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Prior to Nike suspending its relationship with Irving, the company released a statement on Monday , sharing that it “condemned any form of antisemitism.” Irving’s sneaker line with Nike launched in 2014 and became a popular shoe among NBA and WNBA stars. Currently, Irving’s shoes are in the top five best sellers for Nike.

This is not the first incident involving Irving and Nike. In July 2021, Irving accused Nike of keeping him from the design process of the Nike Kyrie 8, later rebranded to the Nike Kyrie Infinity, and even called the sneak “trash.” Then in May, ESPN reported that the company would not likely extend Irving’s contract beyond the 2022-23 NBA season.

In a situation in which Nets owner Joe Tsai and the NBA condemned Irving’s antisemitic comments, the 11-year veteran’s relationship with the multinational corporation is now in jeopardy. Despite Irving’s promotion of the antisemitic book and film, Nets general manager Sean Marks said Brooklyn never considered releasing him . Hours after Irving apologized for his actions, Marks called the apology “a step” in making amends, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell .

Marks stated that the Nets want Irving to take additional steps, which includes meeting with Jewish leaders, before playing again for Brooklyn. Irving was suspended on Thursday for at least five games until he has satisfied “a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

Irving did not play in the Nets’ 128-86 victory against the Wizards on Friday.

