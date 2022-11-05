Read full article on original website
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Northbound lanes of Howard Frankland bridge reopen after crash
The northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge were partially closed as first responders responded to an incident
Bay News 9
Clearwater police working toward safer streets for bicyclists and pedestrians
Officials say Pinellas County is among the top 25 in the state for traffic crashes leading to death and serious injuries for pedestrians and bicyclists. In 2021, nine fatalities were reported in Clearwater involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Officials say there have been four so far in 2022. A recently launched...
WATCH: I-4 blocked as motorists wrangle loose dog
Traffic on I-4 came to a halt Friday morning after a dog caused chaos on the interstate.
Venice mobile home residents frustrated with city rules for rebuilding
When Walter Tresselt finally returned to his mobile home park after Hurricane Ian swept through, he thought a bomb went off. Now, the Venice resident is trying to fix up his daughter's own mobile home after it was hit during Ian. But he's encountering some resistance.
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
Hillsborough OKs end to Bearss Groves zoning dispute
TAMPA — Hillsborough County commissioners resolved a years-long dispute with the Bearss Groves produce stand Thursday, agreeing to a revised zoning designation to allow the retail agricultural store to continue operating. “I just breathed this deep sigh of relief and I just think this is great for everyone. It...
Pasco could stop charging residents directly to repave their streets
If you've moved to Pasco County in recent years, you may have been in for a shock when your street was repaved and you got stuck with a big part of the bill.
Clearwater Gas slashes promotion deals subsidized by gas utility customers
After a review by City Manager Jon Jennings, Clearwater Gas System will downsize a program that gives ratepayer money to charities and businesses in exchange for promotions. Of 27 municipally owned natural gas utilities in Florida, Clearwater Gas is one of seven that have a sponsorship program. Although it is the fourth-largest such utility, the $2.2 million Clearwater Gas spent on sponsorships since 2015 was more than twice what the other six spent combined, a 2021 investigation by the Tampa Bay Times showed.
Largo residents to vote on whether city can sell 87-acre land for sports complex plans, not all are on board
LARGO, Fla. - A huge sports complex could be coming to Largo. Residents will vote Tuesday on whether the city can sell the 87 acres of land to the developer of the project, Porter Development. The site near Highland Avenue and East Bay Drive used to be a landfill. "I...
HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country. Hillsborough...
Firefighters put out scrapyard fire in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a scrapyard fire in Tampa Thursday evening, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue. The call reportedly came in at around 4:38 p.m. on a report of "visible smoke and flames" near the area of South 50th Street and Austin Street. Firefighters found that a shop full of trailers and trucks were on fire, Hillsborough Fire Rescue reports.
Thousands of Hillsborough County residents vote early
Thousands of Hillsborough County residents have taken advantage of early voting, according to Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer.
Man found dead at Tampa underpass, police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a body that was found early Sunday morning.
2 struck and killed by car while crossing street in St. Petersburg
A woman in a wheelchair and a man were struck and killed by a car while crossing the street in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
Developer and church team up to build affordable housing in Hillsborough
Key takeaway: A Hillsborough County church and a Tampa affordable housing developer are partnering on a 140-unit apartment building on an unused portion of the church’s property. Core challenge: While the new building, Casa di Francesco, will address a serious need in the community, there is (way) more demand...
Early morning shooting in Sarasota leaves 1 injured, police say
Sarasota police responded to a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.
St. Pete’s first luxury and classic car storage center debuts
Engines roared as car enthusiasts surrounded classic cars inside 1900 13th Ave. N., a former crossfit gym that has been flipped into Car Locker – St. Pete’s only combined luxury car storage facility, detailing and consignment shop. Founders Roger Thrun and his son Sam celebrated the opening of...
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
Woman In Wheelchair And Man Struck, Killed Crossing 4th St. S In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A woman in a wheelchair and a man were crossing 4th St. S. near 14th Ave. S., when a sedan struck both of them around 9:30 pm on Saturday. Police say that both pedestrians died at the scene of the crash.
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
