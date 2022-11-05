ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough OKs end to Bearss Groves zoning dispute

TAMPA — Hillsborough County commissioners resolved a years-long dispute with the Bearss Groves produce stand Thursday, agreeing to a revised zoning designation to allow the retail agricultural store to continue operating. “I just breathed this deep sigh of relief and I just think this is great for everyone. It...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Clearwater Gas slashes promotion deals subsidized by gas utility customers

After a review by City Manager Jon Jennings, Clearwater Gas System will downsize a program that gives ratepayer money to charities and businesses in exchange for promotions. Of 27 municipally owned natural gas utilities in Florida, Clearwater Gas is one of seven that have a sponsorship program. Although it is the fourth-largest such utility, the $2.2 million Clearwater Gas spent on sponsorships since 2015 was more than twice what the other six spent combined, a 2021 investigation by the Tampa Bay Times showed.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country. Hillsborough...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Firefighters put out scrapyard fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a scrapyard fire in Tampa Thursday evening, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue. The call reportedly came in at around 4:38 p.m. on a report of "visible smoke and flames" near the area of South 50th Street and Austin Street. Firefighters found that a shop full of trailers and trucks were on fire, Hillsborough Fire Rescue reports.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete’s first luxury and classic car storage center debuts

Engines roared as car enthusiasts surrounded classic cars inside 1900 13th Ave. N., a former crossfit gym that has been flipped into Car Locker – St. Pete’s only combined luxury car storage facility, detailing and consignment shop. Founders Roger Thrun and his son Sam celebrated the opening of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy