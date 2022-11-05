After a review by City Manager Jon Jennings, Clearwater Gas System will downsize a program that gives ratepayer money to charities and businesses in exchange for promotions. Of 27 municipally owned natural gas utilities in Florida, Clearwater Gas is one of seven that have a sponsorship program. Although it is the fourth-largest such utility, the $2.2 million Clearwater Gas spent on sponsorships since 2015 was more than twice what the other six spent combined, a 2021 investigation by the Tampa Bay Times showed.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO