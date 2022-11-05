MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Mother Nature has many sides to show this week weatherwise. We'll start off a little breezy on Sunday but nothing like the 50 to 60 mph wind gusts we saw on Saturday. Southwest winds should calm down a bit into the afternoon. Monday and Election Day Tuesday promise to be seasonable and dry. Wednesday, we jump back into the 60s. Thursday could approach 70 as a stronger cold front enters the picture from the west. Showers, even storms, are possible. Then behind this front on Veterans Day Friday, we could see a bit of wintry mix with highs only near 40! This is a 30 degree temp drop in a day. And then highs for the second weekend of November will only be near 40. Find the heavier jackets by this time.

