Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Barnes, Johnson push for supporters to canvas at campaign events

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With election day just three days away Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Senator Ron Johnson were pushing for their base to get out and canvas Saturday. As things come down to the wire, some similar theme at both events carried was to get as many people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
CBS 58

Racine and Me: The Passions Project

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new portrait series, presented by Racine native and art activist Heidi Wagner, will be unveiled in downtown Racine on Friday, November 11. Through this series, Wagner tells the stories of the members of her own queer community as a way of creating social connection and building a safe, inclusive community that welcomes and affirms all.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

School Bulletin: Making recess fun & accessible

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pewaukee Lake Elementary School's motto is "Be Here. Be You. Belong." One second grade student is on a mission to make sure that's the case during his favorite part of the day. "Recess is supposed to be really fun," 8-year-old Derek Walz says. The Pewaukee School...
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Micah Olsan

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Micah Olsan joined us for Ra- Sing & Me this week!. Olsan has a new EP currently being recorded at the Wisconsin Academy of Music studio. He has lessons for guitar, ukulele, voice, recording, flue, piano, saxophone, clarinet, bass, and trumpet. He performs all over...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Sports AdvantEdge to open Oconomowoc location in January 2023

OCONOMOWOC, Wis (CBS 58) -- Beginning in January 2023, Sports AdvantEdge, an athletic, strength and training company, will open a Lake Country location. Brian Bott, owner and former UW-Wisconsin Badger strength coach, will open their fifth Sports AdvantEdge location at the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc. Other owners of...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
NEW BERLIN, WI
CBS 58

Lapham Peak announces $1.3m grant to build Lapham Lodge Trailhead Facility

DELAFIELD, Wis. -- Friends of Lapham Peak – Kettle Moraine State Forest recently received a $1.3 million grant for construction of a new year-round, multi-use facility at the park. The funding comes from the U.S. Economic Development Administration through American Rescue Plan funding. The 5,000-square foot Lapham Lodge trailhead...
DELAFIELD, WI
CBS 58

More crazy weather w/wild temp swings this coming week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Mother Nature has many sides to show this week weatherwise. We'll start off a little breezy on Sunday but nothing like the 50 to 60 mph wind gusts we saw on Saturday. Southwest winds should calm down a bit into the afternoon. Monday and Election Day Tuesday promise to be seasonable and dry. Wednesday, we jump back into the 60s. Thursday could approach 70 as a stronger cold front enters the picture from the west. Showers, even storms, are possible. Then behind this front on Veterans Day Friday, we could see a bit of wintry mix with highs only near 40! This is a 30 degree temp drop in a day. And then highs for the second weekend of November will only be near 40. Find the heavier jackets by this time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Military family gifted mortgage-free home by Operation Finally Home

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Frewerd family thought they getting a tour of the Tri-County YMCA, instead Operation Finally Home surprised U.S. Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd, his wife Katie, and young child Dean with a mortgage-free home in Menomonee Falls Saturday. The home will be built by Belman Homes.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County announces $15 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Funds

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services - Housing Services announced receiving $15 million from the U.S Department of the Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance program under the American Recovery Program (ERA2). The funds will continue Milwaukee County’s rental assistance program operated in partnership with Community Advocates.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Busy week, lots of weather changes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--It's almost hard to keep up with the forecast this coming week. So many changes. Of course, this is why you have the CBS 58 Ready Weather team to keep tracks of things for you. We start out quiet through Election Day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday night into Tuesday, we have the chance to see the Blood Moon. It's a total lunar eclipse, starting at 3:17 am and going for about an hour and a half. The moon will appear red. This kind of eclipse has the moon passing through the Earth's shadow. The good news is you can see it happening with the naked eye.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Desserts to prepare with all that leftover Halloween candy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Each year parents wonder what to do with their family trove of Halloween candy. Sharon Hope, lead volunteer chef for Marquette University Neighborhood Kitchen visited the CBS 58 studios this morning with suggestions for how to prepare food using that leftover Halloween candy. Check below for a few of her recipes.
MILWAUKEE, WI

