ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Northview Heights shooting victim dies

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHS7m_0izS34kR00

One of the two men who were shot on Friday night in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood has died.

Jemar Pharr, 38, of Pittsburgh, died Saturday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Pharr and another man were shot Friday night, city police said.

Police said they found two men in the 300 block of Penfort Street at about 7 p.m.

Pharr was shot in the head, back and arms, and another man shot in the upper leg. Police said the victim who was shot in the leg was in stable condition.

The police said they received two ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 11 rounds fired.

Detectives with Pittsburgh’s Violent Crime Unit are investigating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police seek missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Jourdan Gaetano, 27, was last seen in the downtown area on Saturday, police said. Gaetano (pictured above) is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 115 pounds, and is known to frequent the Dormont, Lawrenceville and Allentown areas, police said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

19-year-old shot and killed on Wilbur Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person was found shot to death in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood. Pittsburgh police and medics found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds on the 200 block of Wilbur Street on Tuesday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they got two ShotSpotter alerts shortly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh

A man is dead after being fatally shot in Pittsburgh on Tuesday evening. Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said Zone 3 officers were dispatched for two Shotspotter alerts shortly after 8:30 p.m. One alert was along the 200 block of Wilbur Street, and the other was along the 1000 block...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man shot to death inside Scott business; suspect turns himself in, victim ID'd

A Pittsburgh man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in a Scott Township office just after noon Wednesday. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at the intersection of Cochran and Greentree roads at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of shots being fired there, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

1 hurt in McKeesport shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in McKeesport that left at least one man injured Monday morning. The shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Beacon Street. First responders found a man suffering “from several gunshot wounds,” Allegheny County Police said. The victim was...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified

The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

2 taken by ambulance from Upper Burrell crash

Two people were transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash Wednesday evening in Upper Burrell, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. One of the people later died at an area hospital, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. The wreck was reported just before 5:15 p.m. on Milligantown...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Drunken man runs through traffic, threatens 2 PennDOT workers at Fort Pitt Tunnel, police say

State police arrested a man Tuesday who they say ran through traffic, threw rocks at a PennDOT vehicle and armed himself with a brick at the Fort Pitt Tunnel in Pittsburgh. Bilgehan Muhlis Dogrusoz, 44, who is transient and does not have a permanent address, faces charges including two counts each of simple assault and reckless endangerment and single counts of aggravated assault, defiant trespassing, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint filed against him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitcairn police looking for three people accused of crimes

Pitcairn police are looking for three people they say are wanted for committing crimes. Warrants have been issued for Gesiah Grigsby for burglary and simple assault, Jasmine Naylor for assault, and Chamor Price for assault. Police said they should be considered dangerous and not be approached. Anyone with information should...
PITCAIRN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police locate 77-year-old man with dementia

UPDATE: According to police, he has been safely located. Pittsburgh police are asking for help to locate a missing man who has dementia. Raymond Henry, 77, was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday in East Liberty. He was wearing a royal blue shirt with white lines, blue jeans and gray slip-on shoes. He has a full gray beard and walks with a slight limp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in McKeesport

Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot several times in McKeesport Monday. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Beacon Street. First responders found an adult male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital in...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Male found shot to death in vehicle in Stanton Heights

PITTSBURGH — One person was found dead inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood Sunday night. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 900 block of Millerdale Street following reports of multiple shots fired just before 11:45 p.m. Officers found a male with multiple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Man dies in police chase in Pittsburgh

A chase involving Pittsburgh police turned deadly early Sunday morning. One man died after fleeing the police in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood and crashing into a wall. The events began when officers responded to a crash scene at Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue around 6:40 a.m. They saw a car...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Millerdale Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy