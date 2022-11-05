Northview Heights shooting victim dies

One of the two men who were shot on Friday night in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood has died.

Jemar Pharr, 38, of Pittsburgh, died Saturday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Pharr and another man were shot Friday night, city police said.

Police said they found two men in the 300 block of Penfort Street at about 7 p.m.

Pharr was shot in the head, back and arms, and another man shot in the upper leg. Police said the victim who was shot in the leg was in stable condition.

The police said they received two ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 11 rounds fired.

Detectives with Pittsburgh’s Violent Crime Unit are investigating.