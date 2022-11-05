A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his cruiser on Interstate 93 on Sunday night. State police said the trooper, a 35-year-old male who was not identified, was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on I-93 north in Randolph around 7:18 p.m. when his cruiser was struck behind by a Jeep. The trooper was conscious and alert when he was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.

RANDOLPH, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO