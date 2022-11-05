ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton, MA

nbcboston.com

2 Men Shot in Melrose, Police Searching for Suspect Believed to Be Armed

Police were searching Sunday night for whoever shot two men in Melrose, Massachusetts. According to Melrose police, officers responded to the area of 44 Waverly Place, off West Wyoming Drive, around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken...
MELROSE, MA
nbcboston.com

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
BURLINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. State Trooper Injured After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser on I-93

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his cruiser on Interstate 93 on Sunday night. State police said the trooper, a 35-year-old male who was not identified, was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on I-93 north in Randolph around 7:18 p.m. when his cruiser was struck behind by a Jeep. The trooper was conscious and alert when he was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.
RANDOLPH, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Fatally Shot in Brockton

A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Severely Injured in Winthrop Stabbing

A man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday night in Winthrop, Massachusetts, police said. Winthrop police officers responded to Shirley Street between Crystal Cove and Moore streets just before 8 p.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with severe injuries. There was no update on his condition later Sunday night.
WINTHROP, MA
nbcboston.com

Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH

A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns

A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Police: Teenager Who Struck Officer in Fall River With ATV Arrested

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, say they arrested the driver who hit an officer Friday evening and fled the scene. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old from Fall River in connection to the incident with an ATV that happened between Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The teenager attempted to flee...
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old in Worcester

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Sean Leblanc-Peterson was last seen in the Lincoln Village area, Worcester police said. He is described as 6'1 tall and approximately 230 pounds. He was wearing a blue and white t shirt, blue camouflage sweatpants,...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Fall River Police Officer Hit by ATV Whose Driver Is Being Sought, State Police Say

An officer with the Fall River Police Department was hit by an ATV that fled Friday night, Massachusetts State Police said, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police in Fall River said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. during a traffic stop near the intersection of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The department did not say what type of vehicle was involved, but said its driver fled immediately after hitting the officer.
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Driver Killed in Tractor-Trailer Crash Overnight in Manchester, NH

The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed after crashing into a tree overnight in Manchester, New Hampshire. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. When they arrived, they determined that the tractor-trailer unit had been driving south on Brown Avenue when it left the road and collided with a tree.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
AUBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Brockton

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts. The crash happened in the area behind 587 Centre Street. The investigation is ongoing.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

6 Shot, 1 Fatally During ‘Terrible Evening' of Violence in Boston

Six people were shot in three separate shootings around the city Sunday night, all within an hour-long period, according to police. One of the shooting victims has died. Law enforcement officials pleaded with the public for their support, as police investigations get underway to look into these latest acts of violence to impact Boston's neighborhoods.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

One Man Dead in Rollover Crash in New Hampshire

The Nashua Police Department are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred early Sunday morning. Police say they received reports of a rollover crash at about 2 a.m. on 427 Main Dunstable Rd. The victim was identified as a 22 year-old man, according to authorities. Nashua PD are advising drivers...
NASHUA, NH

