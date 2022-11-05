ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

71st and Hampton arson; vehicle fire spread to garage, 2nd vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 71st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Police say an unknown suspect intentionally set a vehicle on fire. That fire spread and caused damage to another car and a garage. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee missing man found safe

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said a missing man considered endangered was found safe Sunday night, Nov. 6. There was concern after police said Ricardo Vazquez Santiago was last seen Nov. 3 near 5th Avenue and Marina Road. Police said he suffers from several medical conditions requiring medication and treatment.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 2 Milwaukee men wounded near 27th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 27th and Hadley that put two 20-year-old men in the hospital on Monday, Nov.7. The police said the shooting took place around 12 a.m. People in a vehicle fired several shots at the victims, subsequently striking them. Two 20-year-old victims ran...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Milwaukee shooting, man wounded

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A man, 44, was shot in West Milwaukee early Sunday, Nov. 6 near 50th and National. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. West Milwaukee...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie crash; Illinois man dies, 2 others hurt

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police say a 50-year-old Waukegan, Illinois man has died form injuries following a crash on Oct. 29. The deceased has been identified by officials as Kareem Copeland. Officials say the collision involved two cars at the intersection of Green Bay Road and State Trunk...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland apartment fire; mother's gunshot wound self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Jessica McKisick is one of six people found dead after an apartment fire in Hartland on Oct. 21. Her husband, 34-year-old Connor McKisick's gunshot wound also appeared to be self-inflicted.
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Red Cross: Healthy donors needed, flu season may impact supply

MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross urges blood and platelet donors to give now and help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and a potentially severe flu season on the blood supply. There is no waiting period to donate blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot. Schedule an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Boy found on Milwaukee's south side reunited with family, police say

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: A boy found on Milwaukee's south side has been reunited with his family Saturday night, Nov. 5. The original information from MPD is available below. The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for the family of a boy found Saturday night, Nov. 5 on the city's south side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Sunday shootings leave 2 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to at least five separate shootings. Two people were killed, and three people were wounded. A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6. Officials said the shooting happened around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in head near North and Holton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 6 near North and Holton. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Police say the victim, and 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the back of the head. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Detectives are investigating the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired on Marquette campus, 2 vehicles hit: police

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police said two vehicles where hit by gunfire Saturday, Nov. 5. The incident happened near 15th and State around 6:15 p.m. Police said someone fired shots from a maroon SUV – striking the two vehicles – and fled south. No injuries were reported. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6. Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon. That...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County 3-vehicle crash; 1 dead

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Sunday, Nov. 6 on USHY 151 and County Road C in the Township of Trenton. Initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway Faulkner, Arkansas was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on County Rd C.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Cinema key stabbing, 15K bail

OAK CREEK, Wis. - A man is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly with a car key at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Squads were posted outside South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night after police say violence and drama played out off-screen. Police...
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Father and son identified as victims of deadly Kenosha apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New details about a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha. It happened early Sunday morning near 36th and 48th. Loved ones identified the father and son killed as Antonio and A'mari Davidson, and they're raising money to help with funeral expenses. You can find the Gofundme...
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy