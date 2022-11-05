ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Who’s behind local PAC urging $272 million 3-part bond proposition?

By Sarah Coria
 2 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- With election day on Tuesday, a local political action committee is urging El Pasoans to support a $272 million, three-part bond proposition.

We looked into who started the PAC and who's donating to the effort. The group is called the El Paso Progress PAC.

They're door-knocking, passing out door hangers, and encouraging voters to visit their website.

"We have a few members helping out with this effort," said Chris Hernandez, El Paso progress PAC Campaign Treasurer.

He's been working with local candidates for the past 10 years.

He wants support for the bond, which he believes is needed to fix city roads.

"It's clearly the number one issue amongst El Pasoans. Every day when we go to work and come back home to our families, we come across a bunch of potholes. I know I have had flat tires because of this. It costs us time and money," said Hernandez.

El Pasoans we spoke to agreed the roads are a priority, but who is behind the PAC's mission?

The campaign finance reports published on the city's website say the PAC collected more than $48,500 in contributions since the beginning of September.

The largest contribution of $20,000 came from the El Paso Association of Contractors. Another contribution was $2,500 from DE Corp, a civil engineering firm in Houston.

El Paso-based construction firm Hunt Companies also donated $10,000 to the PAC. Jobe Materials, general contractor Jordan Foster and Sierra Machinery each contributed $3,000. Construction and engineering company AECOM donated $5,000.

Comments / 3

Gene Provencio
2d ago

We don't need more taxes!!! Where is money from other bond issues ?? And now also a bond issue comming up for climate change??? Enough is enough. !!

Reply
3
 

