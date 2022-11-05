Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
No jackpot winner; San Leandro Powerball ticket near miss worth $1,120,390
SAN LEANDRO -- While there is a new millionaire in the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday, they must be still dreaming about what might have been.A ticket sold at the 76 station located at 15199 Washington Ave. matched the first 5 Powerball numbers -- 28-45-53-56-69 -- in Saturday's $1.657 billion drawing but not the red Powerball 20. It was one of three tickets sold in California to hit 5 numbers but not the red Powerball 20 and worth $1,120,390. The other two were sold at the Susanville Supermarket in Susanville and the Rite Aid on Manchester Ave. in Encinitas.The...
KTVU FOX 2
3 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California
LOS ANGELES - Once again there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That means the jackpot rolls over to a new record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. The jackpot on Saturday was $1.6 billion. The numbers drawn were:...
KTLA.com
No jackpot, but 3 Powerball tickets sold in California win $1.1M each
No one took home the record-setting $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, but three tickets sold in California may have minted new millionaires. The tickets, which matched the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 but missed the Powerball of 20, earned their buyers more than $1.1 million each, according to the California State Lottery.
SFist
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
KTVU FOX 2
Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District. Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.
Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose
Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday. "We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. The post Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows – where drivers do donuts and drive recklessly through residential and city streets – erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the...
KTVU FOX 2
French Bulldog stolen Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Ashanti Hamilton says her 7-month old French Bulldog puppy, Gucci, was stolen from her car in a Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro. Hamilton said she cracked the windows Friday about 3 p.m. while running a quick errand and thinks someone reached into the vehicle to unlock the doors and grab the dog.
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo police stop 300-vehicle sideshow
VALLEJO, Calif., - Police in Vallejo said they interrupted a sideshow with approximately 300 cars on Saturday night. Police said the sideshow broke out around 11 p.m. near Columbus and Ascot parkways. Police said they broke up the sideshow around 11:30 p.m. Video from the event shows scores of people...
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
KTVU FOX 2
Dinner time burglary crew ransack homes across Palo Alto
Police say burglars are targeting homes in Palo Alto around dinner time. So far 11 homes have been broken into over the last three weeks.
Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
Power back on after outage at San Jose International Airport
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) experienced a power outage affecting multiple terminals, the airport announced in a tweet Saturday night. As of 8:02 p.m., the power has been restored. The airport advised travelers to check with their airlines to receive an update on flight cancellations. They announced that […]
The mystery of the buried car in a California mansion might have been solved
The mystery behind the buried car found behind a $15 million mansion in California after being hidden for more than 30 years could have been solved. Since it was reported by workers doing a restoration in late October, the car has perplexed investigators. The car was packed with sacks of leftover concrete.
Man drowns at Bay Area beach Sunday, just 1 day before High Surf Advisory goes into effect
In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.
WinterFest Returns to California’s Great America Select Dates Starting November 25
WinterFest Returns to California’s Great America Select Dates November 25 - January 1, 2023. It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Bay Area’s most immersive holiday event is returning sparkling brighter than ever before. WinterFest brings holiday cheer to California’s Great America as the park is magically transformed into a winter wonderland and holiday festival creating the most perfect backdrop for families to enjoy all the magic of the season. Spin around on a pair of ice-skate in front of the iconic Carousel Columbia, stroll the park and take in the dazzling sights, sip on a mug of crafted hot chocolate and marvel at spectacular live shows all in one place!
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in the Bay Area
Are you the lucky winner? A winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Bay Area, according to the California Lottery.
This is how drivers can get a carpool sticker in California
No matter where you drive in California, navigating traffic can be highly stressful, especially when it seems like rush hour is never ending. Taking advantage of HOV or carpool lanes is a great way to bypass the traffic on freeways, but a passenger must be in the car with you, which isn’t always a feasible […]
Comments / 0