SAN LEANDRO -- While there is a new millionaire in the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday, they must be still dreaming about what might have been.A ticket sold at the 76 station located at 15199 Washington Ave. matched the first 5 Powerball numbers -- 28-45-53-56-69 -- in Saturday's $1.657 billion drawing but not the red Powerball 20. It was one of three tickets sold in California to hit 5 numbers but not the red Powerball 20 and worth $1,120,390. The other two were sold at the Susanville Supermarket in Susanville and the Rite Aid on Manchester Ave. in Encinitas.The...

SAN LEANDRO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO