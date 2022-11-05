ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Granite State Poll: Senate & CD1 Too Close to Call in NH 11/6/2022

New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan and her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, are neck-and-neck only days away from Tuesday’s election. In New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt are also deadlocked. Incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster holds a small lead over Republican Robert Burns in New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District.
Will Drivers’ Licenses for Illegal Aliens Give Republicans a Chance in Massachusetts?

Jim Lyons, head of the Massachusetts Republican Party has a plan to help get republicans elected in the November 8th state elections on Tuesday. Lyons told a group of republican candidates and their supporters at the North Andover VFW last month that he believes his ballot question to stop illegal aliens from getting drivers licenses will also usher in victories for Geoff Diehl, and other republicans running for state office.
Two ballot questions await voters on Election Day – here’s what they mean

Voters will have a chance to answer two ballot questions during the midterm election on Nov. 8.   The first asks whether the state should eliminate the register of probate position: a county-level elected office whose duties were mostly stripped in 2011. The second asks whether the state should hold a convention to alter its constitution. […] The post Two ballot questions await voters on Election Day – here’s what they mean   appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000

If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial)

Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay 83 cents per dollar on patient care.
Midterm Update: Marijuana Legalization in New Hampshire and Beyond

While marijuana has been decriminalized in New Hampshire since 2017, it remains a restricted, illegal drug with the exception of medical usage. New Hampshire is the only New England state which has not legalized recreational use. A poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center in Feb. 2022...
New Hampshire GOP Senate Candidate Targeted by Attack at Debate

New Hampshire’s Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was attacked before a debate on Wednesday night. The former general was attending the event at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown when a person in the crowd outside the debate venue threw a punch at him. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” a Bolduc campaign manager said. “Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene.” Bolduc—an election denier who was recently called out for spreading a hoax that kids are using litter boxes in classrooms—was said to have been uninjured in the attack and proceeded with the debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. “Disgusting behavior,” Hassan’s communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted late Wednesday. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last.”Read it at Boston 25 News
NH Looks to Return Hassan to Senate, Mass. Poised to Reaffirm Democratic Roots

Media contacts: Emily Gowdey-Backus, Emily_GowdeyBackus@uml.edu; Nancy Cicco, Nancy_Cicco@uml.edu. Detailed poll results and analysis are available at www.uml.edu/polls. Massachusetts and New Hampshire voters agree the country is on the wrong track citing political turmoil, current events and cultural phenomena as driving their negative perspectives, according to polls released Thursday by UMass Lowell.
Powerball prize surpasses Saturday jackpot

Granite Staters continue buying Powerball tickets as the jackpot value climbs. Monday's jackpot breaks $1.9 billion with a cash prize over $929 million, the largest lottery winnings offered in U.S. history. No one won Saturday's jackpot, which previously held the nation's record. New Hampshire Lottery spokesperson Maura McCann said she...
