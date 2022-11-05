At the time of this writing, the Chicago Blackhawks have a 5-4-2 record and are third in the Central Division. Although they have a very solid start to the season and are exceeding expectations, they are still expected to be major sellers at the deadline, as they are rebuilding. Superstar forward Patrick Kane is, of course, the biggest trading candidate and several teams will surely be pursuing him as we inch closer to the deadline. Last month, Craig Button speculated that the Calgary Flames could be a potential landing spot for Kane since “they lost a little bit of offense” this offseason. It’s an interesting thought but also not entirely far-fetched, either.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO