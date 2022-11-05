Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
Blackhawks Turn to Fifth-String Goalie Dylan Wells After Arvid Soderblom Exits
Hawks turn to fifth-string G Dylan Wells after Soderblom exits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the third time this season, the Blackhawks found themselves in a potential emergency goaltender situation on Saturday after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period. He stopped the first 19 shots he faced before giving up three goals on the next five shots and exiting.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Target These 3 Flames in a Kane Trade
At the time of this writing, the Chicago Blackhawks have a 5-4-2 record and are third in the Central Division. Although they have a very solid start to the season and are exceeding expectations, they are still expected to be major sellers at the deadline, as they are rebuilding. Superstar forward Patrick Kane is, of course, the biggest trading candidate and several teams will surely be pursuing him as we inch closer to the deadline. Last month, Craig Button speculated that the Calgary Flames could be a potential landing spot for Kane since “they lost a little bit of offense” this offseason. It’s an interesting thought but also not entirely far-fetched, either.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
MLive.com
Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start
DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets’ Prospect Dumais is Lighting Up the QMJHL
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ prospect pool is quite possibly the deepest that it’s ever been. Based on their current position in the standings, it’s likely that it will get a bit deeper after this season. While the Jackets have been getting some A-List prospects through their high draft picks in players like Kent Johnson and David Jiricek, they have also seen some pretty promising things from later-round picks lately as well.
Blackhawks Happy Derek King Is Still in Fold: ‘We Love Him'
Hawks happy Derek King is still in fold: 'We love him' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Luke Richardson was hired as the permanent head coach, the Blackhawks desperately wanted to keep Derek King around in some capacity. He had become a beloved figure inside and outside the locker room because of his humor and infectious personality.
MLive.com
Former Red Wings believe Steve Yzerman’s drive, determination will lead team back to top
DETROIT – Players and coaches from the Detroit Red Wings’ 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship teams can see the current club is a long way from their level. They are confident, however, that the franchise’s glory will be restored by the man in charge. The same...
Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ new miniseries, ‘Every Shift,’ needs to go harder if it’s going to be hockey’s version of ‘Hard Knocks’
From an informal conversation with Jaime Faulkner, you could tell the Chicago Blackhawks president of business operations had been kicking around an idea for a cable-style TV series for quite a while. “Hard Knocks” for hockey, if you will. She wasn’t sure what it would show, what format it would take or where it would air, but the cameras were rolling. Everywhere. All the time. “We have been ...
Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
Max Domi found his slot with the Chicago Blackhawks
It’s not lost on anyone in the state of Arizona the effect that current Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi had as a member of the Arizona Coyotes. Since being a commoner on the ice for the Desert Dogs, Domi has seen time with the Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Carolina Hurricanes. Those were all while struggling to find his spot on rosters flooded with talent.
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Saad, Losing Streak, Armstrong & More
Things have gone from bad to worse for the St. Louis Blues as their losing streak continues. Even after general manager Doug Armstrong held a rare early-season press conference, the team didn’t respond with a victory. The Blues haven’t made enough of an effort to turn this thing around....
NHL
Petruzzelli's NHL contract has Marlies teammates, social media buzzing
AHL goalie gets called up by Maple Leafs after Samsonov injury. Raleigh, N.C. -- Keith Petruzzelli's first call-up to the NHL is a moment he will remember forever. Thanks to social media, so will much of the hockey world. On Saturday night, the 23-year-old goalie made 26 saves for the...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Soderblom Poised For A Breakout…Next Year
Elmer Soderblom has been a favorite of prospect gurus who follow the Detroit Red Wings closely. He has a fantastic combination of monstrous size (6-foot-8, 249 pounds), skating, and magical hands in tight spaces. He’s swiftly become a fan favorite of Red Wings’ followers far and wide. There are some high hopes among the fan base too, but I believe we should temper our expectations of this young Swede this season.
ESPN
Alex Ovechkin on breaking Gordie Howe record, Capitals legacy
Alex Ovechkin has reached the point where he's setting records he didn't even realize he was chasing. He reached his latest milestone when he scored career goal No. 787, setting an NHL record for most goals scored by one player with a single franchise. Gordie Howe held that mark since 1971, scoring 786 goals in 1,687 games with the Detroit Red Wings over 25 seasons.
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Pittsburgh
With the Penguins trying to end a six-game losing streak, the Kraken knew they were going to face a desperate and determined Pittsburgh squad, and they were right. Seattle found themselves playing a lot in their own zone working to defend against a forward group that includes Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby. The home team was able to tilt the ice their way but, as Dave Hakstol said, the Kraken did "bend but not break," to earn a win. Martin Jones was solid and calm in net, Pittsburgh's power play stayed quiet, and a former Penguin was the player to deliver the game-winner to Seattle.
Detroit Historical Museum Honors 1997 Championship Red Wings
The Detroit Historical Museum has opened an awesome new Red Wings exhibit. Detroit Red Wings fans both young and old can not relive the time that the team brought the Stanley Cup back to the Motor City. The team from 1997 is iconic when it comes to the history of sports in Detroit.
