WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
Outrage Erupts After Botched Finish To Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much anything one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. His match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was also dragged by fans for a good reason.
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
2022 WWE Crown Jewel results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
Money matchups are the name of the game at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar and Bianca Belair are among the big names headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a rare daytime premium live event on Saturday. The marquee for Crown Jewel features undisputed WWE universal champion...
WWE Reveal Potential Injury To Jey Uso
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 The Usos put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes. The rivalry between the two teams has been running for a number of weeks with the British duo coming within inches of the claiming the gold on September 23rd. Tension...
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
Final Card for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will air later today. We will have live coverage of Crown Jewel beginning at 11 a.m. ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. Today’s card is as follows:. Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match. Logan Paul...
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
Pro Wrestlers Who Passed Away In The Ring
Professional wrestling is not a sport for the faint of heart. Much like other combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, pro wrestlers legitimately risk their lives on a nightly basis to entertain the masses. As a result, even the strongest athletes and most proficient wrestlers are prone to accidents, which can oftentimes have fatal consequences.
WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley
Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
Logan Paul Injured at WWE Crown Jewel, Backstage Reaction to His Match Against Roman Reigns
Logan Paul revealed on social media that he has a torn meniscus, a torn MCL, and a potential ACL tear. Paul believes it happened about halfway through the match. When you consider how much he did in the second half of that match, it’s amazing that he was able to continue to perform at such a high level.
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
Bianca Belair Is the Last Woman Standing, Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– It was a hard-fought match, but Bianca Belair was the Last Woman Standing against Bayley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. There were weapons, ladders, chairs, and even a golf cart, but Bayley was not able to overcome the E-S-T of WWE in their Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
