Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant, Justise Winslow and Chauncey Billups discuss buzzer-beater win at Phoenix: Video
The Portland Trail Blazers stole a dramatic 108-106 victory at the heavily-favored Phoenix Suns on Friday night thanks to a buzzer-beater shot from Jerami Grant that was set up by an in-bounds pass from Justise Winslow. Watch Grant, Winslow and coach Chauncey Billups discuss the play that pushed the Blazers...
Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Need To Sign This 10x NBA All-Star
I believe the Phoenix Suns need to take a look at Carmelo Anthony.
Mike Conley Reveals Why Opponents are Struggling to Stop Jazz
The Utah Jazz are proving that there's more than one way to skin a cat.
5 takeaways from Phoenix Suns rematch victory over Portland Trail Blazers
The Phoenix Suns took all the drama out of this one. After losing twice to Portland this season by two points each time, the Suns ran away with a 102-82 victory Saturday at Footprint Center. They led by as many as 23 points in the first half in avenging Friday’s 108-106 loss that ended...
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
Suns' Monty Williams Speaks on Cam Johnson's Injury
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams didn't offer much to say when asked about Cam Johnson's injury.
Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons out again for second game at Phoenix: Source
The Portland Trail Blazers upset the Phoenix Suns, 108-106 on Friday night without the services of Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. They will have to work that same magic Saturday night at Phoenix because both star guards will be out again, a source has told The Oregonian/OregonLive.
Damian Lillard's Current Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game
Damian Lillard remains listed as questionable (as of 2:30 Eastern Time) for Monday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat.
Blazers And Heat Wrap Season Series Monday In Miami
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (6-3) at MIAMI HEAT (4-6) Nov. 7, 2022 — FTX Arena — 5:30 pm PST. Portland and Miami will meet for the second and final time of the regular season on Nov. 7. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers fell to the Heat by a final...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
How to watch Magic vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
This Monday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117 points per matchup. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:15 p.m. ET Monday at Amway Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Suns PF Cam Johnson Ruled Out vs. Portland
On Friday, it was Torrey Craig who took Johnson's spot, scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds. Trendon Watford (Right Hip Flexor Strain) is PROBABLE. Gary Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) is OUT. Olivier Sarr (Right Wrist Sprain) is OUT. Anfernee Simons (Left Foot Inflammation) is OUT. After tonight,...
Suns Vs. Trail Blazers – Halftime Recap
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. It’s a west coast rematch for Phoenix, as they matchup against the squad to hand the Suns their only loss of the season. The Suns are currently 6-1 while on a five-game winning streak. Portland is without...
Sports on TV, November 7-13: NFL, NBA, NHL, EPL, college football and basketball, golf and more
ESPN, ESPN2 — Baltimore at New Orleans, 750-AM NBA. ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich. ESPN2 — Ohio at Miami (Ohio) Root, Root Plus — Portland at New Orleans, 620-AM Soccer. 4 p.m. FS1 — Women’s friendly: United States vs. Germany. College...
Blazers And Suns Run It Back Saturday In Phoenix
Portland and Phoenix will meet for the third and final time of the regular season on Nov. 5 on the second night of back-to-back matchups. LAST NIGHT: The Trail Blazers came out on top against the Suns with a 108-106 win on Nov. 4. Jerami Grant hit a fadeaway shot at the buzzer to secure the win for Portland.
Watch Arizona State vs. UCLA: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Arizona State Sun Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. With a combined 1,080 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
Winterhawks ride special teams to 5-3 win over Seattle
With one of the most dominant special teams performances ever, the Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-3 at the accesso ShoWare Center to sweep the 2-game weekend series. Portland went an amazing 11 for 12 on the penalty kill with a Gabe Klassen shorthanded goal, and went 4 for...
Suns' Cam Johnson Leaves Arena in Crutches; Injury Status Unknown
Phoenix Suns PF Cam Johnson left after injuring his knee just five minutes into action on Friday.
Suns Fear Cam Johnson Tore Meniscus, per Report
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Phoenix Suns fear power forward Cam Johnson has tore his meniscus.
