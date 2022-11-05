ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Blazers And Heat Wrap Season Series Monday In Miami

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (6-3) at MIAMI HEAT (4-6) Nov. 7, 2022 — FTX Arena — 5:30 pm PST. Portland and Miami will meet for the second and final time of the regular season on Nov. 7. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers fell to the Heat by a final...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

How to watch Magic vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

This Monday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117 points per matchup. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:15 p.m. ET Monday at Amway Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Suns PF Cam Johnson Ruled Out vs. Portland

On Friday, it was Torrey Craig who took Johnson's spot, scoring eight points and grabbing six rebounds. Trendon Watford (Right Hip Flexor Strain) is PROBABLE. Gary Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) is OUT. Olivier Sarr (Right Wrist Sprain) is OUT. Anfernee Simons (Left Foot Inflammation) is OUT. After tonight,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Trail Blazers – Halftime Recap

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. It’s a west coast rematch for Phoenix, as they matchup against the squad to hand the Suns their only loss of the season. The Suns are currently 6-1 while on a five-game winning streak. Portland is without...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Blazers And Suns Run It Back Saturday In Phoenix

Portland and Phoenix will meet for the third and final time of the regular season on Nov. 5 on the second night of back-to-back matchups. LAST NIGHT: The Trail Blazers came out on top against the Suns with a 108-106 win on Nov. 4. Jerami Grant hit a fadeaway shot at the buzzer to secure the win for Portland.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Watch Arizona State vs. UCLA: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. With a combined 1,080 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

Winterhawks ride special teams to 5-3 win over Seattle

With one of the most dominant special teams performances ever, the Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-3 at the accesso ShoWare Center to sweep the 2-game weekend series. Portland went an amazing 11 for 12 on the penalty kill with a Gabe Klassen shorthanded goal, and went 4 for...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy