ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Autoblog

Elon Musk jokes to billionaires about overpaying for Twitter as he conducts mass layoffs

Elon Musk joked about overpaying for Twitter during a surprise appearance at a conference for wealthy people in New York City as his new social media company started mass layoffs. Speaking at the Baron Investment Conference, an annual extravaganza for well-heeled clients of Baron Capital, the billionaire enterprenuer admitted that...
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back

Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
Newsweek

Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull

Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s Twitter faces lawsuit over upcoming mass layoffs

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has triggered a class-action lawsuit against the social media company. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in a San Francisco court, with Twitter workers claiming that the company was violating federal and California law by terminating them without enough notice. A recently leaked email to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk: Sacked Twitter employees offered three-month payoff

Twitter employees who lost their jobs have been offered a three month payoff, according to Elon Musk, who said the company is losing more than 4.0 million US dollars (£3.5 million) a day. The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions as...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
NBC New York

Twitter to Delay Verification Changes Until After Midterm Elections, Report Says

Twitter will wait to introduce changes to its verification process and Twitter Blue subscription service until after the midterm elections, according to a report from The New York Times. Twitter will wait to introduce changes to its verification process and Twitter Blue subscription service until after the midterm elections, according...
blockchain.news

Twitter Sued Amid Musk's Plans to Lay Off 50% of Employees

Elon Musk might be the new owner of the social media giant, Twitter Inc, but he sure isn’t getting off on the right footing. The company has recently been sued through a class action lawsuit that seeks to prohibit the firm from laying off over 50% of its staff as planned.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Android Headlines

Elon Musk talks about Twitter layoffs, long-form text & "parody" accounts

Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk is arguably the most active person on the social network these days. He frequently posts new tweets with updates on what is happening at the company and what is there to come. Over the weekend, he announced multiple new features and changes for Twitter and also addressed the public regarding the ongoing mass layoff.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk to cut 50% of Twitter staff by Friday: report

Elon Musk plans to cut 50% of Twitter’s staff by Friday, November 4, 2022. The Tesla CEO’s target to trim Twitter’s employees is not surprising given that news broke about the job cuts before Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal was sealed. Bloomberg sources revealed that the...
The Verge

Elon Musk’s Twitter layoffs leave whole teams gutted

Elon Musk has now purged roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500 employee base, leaving whole teams totally or near completely gutted, including those tasked with defending against election misinformation ahead of the US midterms next week, The Verge has learned. The areas of Twitter impacted the most by Musk’s cuts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC New York

SpaceX Adds Data Restrictions for Starlink Power Users

Elon Musk's SpaceX introduced restrictions to its Starlink internet service to curtail data drains of power users. The company added a new policy on data use that will result in "slower speeds" for customers who use one terabyte of data per month during "peak hours." SpaceX's Starlink team wrote in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy