wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sasha Banks Trains With Juventud Guerrera, WWE Planning Tryouts Next Month, WWE Had No Flight Issues After Crown Jewel
– Sasha Banks has still been training during her hiatus from WWE, and recently did so with former WCW and WWE wrestler Juventud Guerrera. Juventud wrote on Twitter: “A super star always keeps training! Admiracion y respeto @MercedesVarnado. A real professional woman, Always looking for the best ,never stop dreamming, never surrender. You deserve the best !”
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)
AEW Dynamite will broadcast from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 9. According to WrestleTix, 2,675 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/4/22), leaving 855 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,530. Here is the current...
PWMania
What Happened After AEW Rampage Went Off The Air
After AEW Rampage went off the air, Samoa Joe cut a promo segment where he made the promise that he and Wardlow would not give any quarter moving forward, PWInsider reports. Tony Khan came out and was about to speak, but the Factory immediately cut him off. They gathered in the ring so that QT Marshall could perform a song that was themed around the state of New Jersey. T.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Believes the Return of Several Released WWE Stars is “Triple H’s Mistake”
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette mentioned that he thought Triple H was wrong to bring back Hit Row:. “This is Triple H’s mistake. He was trying to bring back all...
PWMania
Logan Paul Injured at WWE Crown Jewel, Backstage Reaction to His Match Against Roman Reigns
Logan Paul revealed on social media that he has a torn meniscus, a torn MCL, and a potential ACL tear. Paul believes it happened about halfway through the match. When you consider how much he did in the second half of that match, it’s amazing that he was able to continue to perform at such a high level.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel: Bianca Belair Once Again Retains the Raw Women's Championship Against Bayley
Bianca Belair once again retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bayley at Crown Jewel on Saturday in a Last Woman Standing Match. "The EST" was able to keep Bayley down for a 10 count by trapping her in between a ladder and jamming it into one of the corners of the ring, leaving Bayley stuck as the referee made the 10 count. Her title reign is now up to 217 days with nine successful defenses.
PWMania
NJPW Announces World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Lineups
The New Japan Pro Wrestling annual World Tag League and Super Jr Tag League tournaments get underway on November 21st and will conclude on December 14. NJPW today announced the teams that will participate in the 2022 World Tag League and Super Jr Tag League Tournaments. The teams competing in...
PWMania
Participants Revealed for AEW Winter is Coming World Title Eliminator Tournament
During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the tournament bracket for the 2022 AEW Winter is Coming world title eliminator tournament was revealed. The winner will face the champion at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite, which will take place in Decembe. Here are the matches:. * Eddie...
PWMania
New Match and Segment Announced for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
A new match and segment have been added to the AEW Dynamite card from Boston, MA on Wednesday. Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Keith Lee, and Swerve Strickland will face AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR in a big eight-man tag team match.
PWMania
Nick Jackson Makes His First Public Appearance Following AEW All Out (Video)
The Young Bucks have been quiet since the AEW All Out weekend as the investigation into the events following the media scrum has concluded. There has been no public word from Matt or Nick Jackson, but Nick Jackson made his first public appearance last night at a Los Angeles Clippers game.
PWMania
Ricky Starks Reveals Lofty Goals For His Future In AEW
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “Absolute” spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW’s tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
PWMania
Al Snow Shares Funny Owen Hart Rib Story
Al Snow discussed Owen Hart in a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling. On the way to Madison Square Garden, the two-time Intercontinental Champion amused the limo driver:. “They were picked up in the limo, and immediately Owen rolled down the window, and kind of looked at Jeff...
PWMania
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign
Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
PWMania
WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More
WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
PWMania
Title Match and More Confirmed for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation (11/7/22)
For tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode, nine matches have been revealed. Dalton Castle and The Boys will defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J of The Trustbusters on tonight’s show. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Athena, Kip Sabian, Tay Melo, The Butcher and The Blade, and others are also competing tonight.
PWMania
NJPW Teams For Super Junior Tag League 2022 Revealed
NJPW has announced that Super Junior Tag League will begin on November 21 and end on December 14. Ten teams will compete, with the winning team contending for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira) at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The following are the competitors:
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/7/22)
WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, following Saturday’s Crown Jewel. As of this writing, WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW, but the show will feature Crown Jewel fallout, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Talks Mike Tyson Appearing On Commentary
Tony Khan has a big episode of AEW Rampage set for tonight, and he talked up the show including Mike Tyson’s appearance and more. Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:. On tonight’s All-Atlantic Title match: “It’s going to be...
PWMania
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel
Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
