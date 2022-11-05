ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Garfield’s Garden on the Corner is passion project for Mollen Foundation

PHOENIX (Mollen Foundation) -- This unique program integrates food education during the day (gardening and cooking) through core academic subjects and opens to the community after school hours. Students and families learn about our local food system in Arizona and we work to integrate garden produce in the cafeteria.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Four former Pat Tillman Foundation Scholars nominated to get $500

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Veteran’s Day is this upcoming Friday, and one Valley-based company and radio station are working to honor four special people. Fulton Homes and 98-KUPD have chosen four previous Pat Tillman Foundation Scholars who go to ASU to get $500. The foundation chooses 60 students every year to join a network of more than 800 million scholars at schools across the U.S. Each one are active military service members, veterans or spouses who have shown character traits of service, scholarship, and community leadership.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

CBS Correspondent Steve Hartman surprises Arizona teacher

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A special surprise this week as CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman stopped by Alhambra Traditional School in Phoenix, where one teacher’s been using his stories as part of their daily curriculum for the last 15 years. We got to sit down with Hartman to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

On Your Side podcast explores hidden children hazards in your home

TEMPE, AZ
santansun.com

Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Going beyond the mammogram: talking women’s health

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - October was National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Good Morning, Arizona talked about the importance of getting your regularly scheduled mammogram. If you’ve done that, what’s your next steps?. On Monday, Dr. Sharon Thompson joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about the next steps...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Upcoming Valley events put spotlight on human trafficking

PHOENIX, AZ
Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors

Readings will be available at Pagan Pride Day. Pictured: Aquarian Tarot by David Palladini, wood runes, crystals, and a brass bowlPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day takes place Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park near the Circle of Life walkway. This free event includes celebrations at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. All are invited to observe or take part, if desired. Enjoy free workshops, children’s activities, reiki and other healers, tarot and oracle readers, as well as entertainment. Pagan Pride Day is also an artisan marketplace. Shops from around the Phoenix area will offer a variety of products for sale. Food vendors will be in attendance as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona

PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 people hospitalized, including 3 kids after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rock band Styx coming to Phoenix in March

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Styx is coming back to Phoenix for two shows in March next year! It’s a concert you won’t want to miss. They’ll be playing at the Celebrity Theatre on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10 starting at 7:30 p.m. The group’s most...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man says Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s brain cancer scammed him 3 times

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother and accused scam artist allegedly faked her child’s brain cancer to rip off donors. She’s now facing fraud charges, and since her arrest, more and more victims keep coming forward with stories of how she reportedly ripped them off. Angel Quihuis told Arizona’s Family that he and his girlfriend, who worked with the suspected fraudster’s husband, moved them into their home because they were living in a motel. In that time period, Quihuis said he was scammed three different times.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide

PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer

PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ

