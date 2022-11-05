Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho tax collections are back on track after October revenue exceeded expectations and made up for the first three months of the current fiscal year, state budget officials said Monday. Idaho collected about $48 million more than expected in October, the Division of Financial Management said. About $34 million of that was from a 19% increase over projected individual income taxes, an indication of increased employment and higher wages. Idaho’s unemployment rate in September was 2.8%, the eighth consecutive month below 3%, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. Corporate income taxes also exceeded expectations in October by $4.3 million, about 24%.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO