Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:46.98

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 46.98)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

