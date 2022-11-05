Read full article on original website
Amy Schumer Pokes Fun at Husband Chris Fischer on 'SNL' : 'We Play the Game — Autism or Just a Man?'
The actress and comedian, 41, hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time over the weekend, where she was joined by Steve Lacy, who served as the evening's musical guest. During her opening monologue, which ran more than six minutes, Schumer poked fun at her husband Chris Fischer's autism diagnosis. (The star previously revealed that Fischer, 42, was diagnosed with the disorder in her 2019 Netflix special Growing.)
‘A Christmas Story’ Bully Role Paved Zack Ward’s Career Playing the Villain – ‘I Have a Very Punchable Face’ [Exclusive]
Actor Zack Ward went onto playing the bully in many other films and series after his iconic performance as Scut Farkus in 'A Christmas Story.'
Chris Redd Details Being Attacked Before His New York Comedy Show: 'It Was Just So Much Blood'
"I got two fractures in my nose and a fracture in my cheek," the Saturday Night Live alum said of the assault by an unidentified assailant last month Chris Redd is ready to discuss the assault he endured recently in New York City. In a preview of The Last Laugh podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum opened up about the incident where he was struck in the face by an unidentified assailant before entering The Comedy Cellar to perform his gig last month. Describing it as the "surprise party...
Rebel Wilson Says She And Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged: 'Thanks for the Well Wishes'
Rebel Wilson is not engaged, but she appreciates all the kind messages. The Senior Year star, 42, responded to reports that she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma got engaged by denying the reports entirely on her Instagram Story. "Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged," Wilson wrote on her...
Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel
Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
Is LL Cool J Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'? Sam Hanna Update
LL Cool J did not appear in the second episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, which has prompted some to wonder where the actor was.
Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'
"Haters are gonna hate … Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone," said Cher of her romance with music exec Alexander "AE" Edwards Cher is standing by her new man. Days after she was spotted holding hands with 36-year-old music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, the legendary singer over the weekend sent out a series of tweets about her new relationship, implying to one follower that she wasn't bothered by the 40-year age gap between the two. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher, 76, said in a since-deleted...
Madonna lip syncs to Kendrick Lamar song in TikTok reel
Madonna has channelled Kendrick Lamar in a recent TikTok reel which has sparked fan backlash. The video, featuring “vent,” a song released by the rapper and Baby Keem, was met with some disgust by followers. She mimes along to the lyrics: “Have you ever been punched in your...
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
Michael Douglas Debuts Wild Hair Transformation, Social Media Has Thoughts
Showing off a new fall look, Michael Douglas debuts a wild hair transformation and social media has some thoughts. On Friday (October 28th), Michael Douglas took to his Instagram account to reveal that he has ditched his trademark grey hair for long red locks. “Hey guys! Happy #TGIF! Have a good one! Lots of love!” Douglas captioned his post, which featured a video of him from a balcony in Paris.
Julia Fox tells TikTok she has autism after fans point out her display of random knowledge
Julia Fox has opened up about how her autism has given her many special skills, including a knowledge of random facts.The Uncut Gems star has recently become one of TikTok’s favorite creators, with videos that wax poetic about feminism to takedowns of misogyny. That’s why it came as no surprise when fans celebrated Fox after she said in a recent TikTok comment that she has autism.On Thursday, the 32-year-old model posted a video to her one million followers about the gendered pricing for certain personal care and hygiene products. In her TikTok, Fox pointed out that rogaine – which...
Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’
Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
Complex
Jack Harlow Addresses ‘Rumors’ of His Relationship With Lil Nas X During ‘SNL’ Monologue
Jack Harlow makes his return to Saturday Night Live as tonight’s host and musical guest. It’ll be his first time pulling double duty, but he was a musical guest on SNL in 2021 when Maya Rudolph hosted. In promos, Harlow seems hyped to host this week. In the...
ComicBook
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
Ryan Reynolds 'Kind of Hoping' Baby No. 4 Will Be Another Girl: 'We Never Find Out' Before
Ryan Reynolds is proud to be a girl dad. While on the Today show Monday promoting his upcoming Christmas musical comedy Spirited, the 46-year-old actor opened up about the baby he and wife Blake Lively have on the way, admitting that he's hoping their fourth child will be a girl.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hopes To ‘Bring Masculinity Back’ in His New Western Movie
For NCIS: New Orleans alum Lucas Black, he’s back working on a new movie and he’s hoping to “bring masculinity back.” This seems to be very important to Black. He’s known to share that hashtag in some of his social media posts. In this one, he’s talking about things that matter to him personally.
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic
Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
People
