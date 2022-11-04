Read full article on original website
Attorney general finds Westfield council didn’t violate meeting law in stopping critic
WESTFIELD — The City Council didn’t violate the state’s Open Meeting Law when it cut off a critic and recessed its meeting on May 5, the attorney general’s office has found. Councilors received notice of the determination and voted on Nov. 2 to place it on...
A 'radical Democrat' or 'independent voice'? Unenrolled state rep faces GOP challenger
State Rep. Susannah Whipps is an unenrolled candidate from Athol, Massachusetts. While there are three names on the ballot in the race for the 2nd Franklin Massachusetts House District, just two of those candidates actually want your votes: incumbent Susannah Whipps and Republican challenger Jeffrey Raymond. This is Raymond's first...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Who Will Be Eligible For Reparations?
Report On The Meeting Of The African Heritage Reparations Assembly, November 7, 2022. As a basis for discussion of eligibility for reparations, Shabazz submitted a position paper with his thoughts on the topic. The paper was distributed shortly before the meeting, so will be discussed in more detail in coming weeks.
Melissa Loiodice-Walker Named Amherst’s New Human Resources Director
Town Manager Paul Bockelman announced the appointment of Melissa Loiodice-Walker, J.D., M.S.W. as the Town’s new Human Resources Director. The appointment is subject to review by the Town Council. Loiodice-Walker is the Executive Director and lead of the Human Resources Department at Berkshire Community College. She manages the day-to-day...
Several contested races, new faces on Greater Westfield ballots today
WESTFIELD — Voting concludes today in Massachusetts’ state election, and polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in every city and town. Southwick, Russell and Montgomery vote at their respective town halls; Westfield has nine polling places serving its 12 precincts.
Monson Water Department official Thomas Murphy set to stand trial for indecent assault and battery
MONSON — An assistant superintendent for the Monson Water Department will stand trial in Palmer District Court on Wednesday for an alleged sexual assault of a woman. Thomas J. Murphy was a longtime soccer coach in the small town, and the woman was a former player for him, according to court records.
Greenfield Police warn of scam targeting social media
The Greenfield Police Department is warning residents of a potential scam targeting the department.
AG: Express Scripts to pay $3.2 million for failing to follow worker’s comp pricing procedures
BOSTON — Express Scripts Inc. has agreed to pay $3.2 million for allegedly failing to follow prescription pricing procedures in the workers’ compensation insurance system, Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday. Paperwork filed in Suffolk Superior Court alleges that in some circumstances Express Scripts failed to apply various...
Maura Healey makes final campaign push in western Massachusetts
Hampden County Sherriff Nick Cocchi held a rally for Maura Healey's campaign Saturday morning in Springfield.Just 3 days before election day the Sheriff and the Healey campaign hosted a stand-out and rally here in Hampden County.
Local teachers try unique living situation to help pay student loans
CONNECTICUT (WFSB) -- Two local teachers have tried everything, but their student loans are just too much to handle. Now they have a unique living situation but they’re making the most of it while they work up some savings to pay those loans. Adam Constantilos and his wife are...
Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out...
The search for missing kayaker has ended
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
Pittsfield Auctioning Off 10-Acre Property on Route 20
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is auctioning off a 10-acre site zoned for light industrial on Route 20 this Thursday. Pittsfield took control of 1685 West Housatonic St. three years in foreclosure. It was formerly owned by Arace Realty Trust. About three acres of the site is developed, including a 30,000-square-foot building that has retail and warehouse space.
Expired inspection sticker leads to drug arrest in Chicopee
A routine traffic stop in Chicopee for an expired inspection sticker lead to a drug arrest.
North Adams woman accused of murdering her grandma
Law enforcement arrested Kelsie Cote, 26 of North Adams for the murder of her grandmother on November 4. Cote allegedly murdered her grandmother, Doris Cote, 74.
Police looking for public’s help in Chicopee hit and run
The Chicopee Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run.
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin
WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
