Hampshire County, MA

Comments / 1

MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Who Will Be Eligible For Reparations?

​Report On The Meeting Of The African Heritage Reparations Assembly, November 7, 2022. As a basis for discussion of eligibility for reparations, Shabazz submitted a position paper with his thoughts on the topic. The paper was distributed shortly before the meeting, so will be discussed in more detail in coming weeks.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Melissa Loiodice-Walker Named Amherst’s New Human Resources Director

Town Manager Paul Bockelman announced the appointment of Melissa Loiodice-Walker, J.D., M.S.W. as the Town’s new Human Resources Director. The appointment is subject to review by the Town Council. Loiodice-Walker is the Executive Director and lead of the Human Resources Department at Berkshire Community College. She manages the day-to-day...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Auctioning Off 10-Acre Property on Route 20

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is auctioning off a 10-acre site zoned for light industrial on Route 20 this Thursday. Pittsfield took control of 1685 West Housatonic St. three years in foreclosure. It was formerly owned by Arace Realty Trust. About three acres of the site is developed, including a 30,000-square-foot building that has retail and warehouse space.
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Ware author publishes book about towns, history lost to Quabbin

WESTERN MASS. – The Quabbin Reservoir is known as the largest inland body of water in the state, however, to earn this title, four Massachusetts towns had to disappear entirely. Enfield, Greenwich, Dana and Prescott were once on the map, until the construction of a reservoir washed them away...
WARE, MA

