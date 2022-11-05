Between the parades, football games, and family time, there's a lot to look forward to on Thanksgiving Day, but nothing makes us giddier to get up early on a Thursday morning than — you guessed it — the food. The Turkey Day meal is arguably the most important feast of the year, and while everybody's dinner looks a little different, there are a few components of the spread that appear on just about every plate across the country.

5 HOURS AGO