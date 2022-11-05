Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Biker Killed Near Downtown Sarasota
We are learning more about a fatal accident last week near downtown Sarasota. The accident happened Last Thursday just before 9 AM. According to Sarasota police, a bicyclist was killed when he was hit by a dump truck at the intersection of Ringling Boulevard and Pineapple Avenue. The Bicyclist was...
snntv.com
Five-O Donut Co to open new shop in Ellenton
ELLENTON (SNN TV) - A Sarasota donut shop will add another location in Ellenton. The Herald-Tribune reports Five-O Donut Co will open in the Ellenton Premium Outlets around spring or summer 2023. This is in addition to another location they're opening in St. Pete in December 2022. You can get...
snntv.com
"Farm to fork" restaurant coming to Suncoast
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A self-described "farm to fork New American restaurant" will expand to the Suncoast. Naked Farmer is scheduled to open summer 2023 in University Town Center in a space between Blaze Pizza and Crumbl Cookies. The Herald-Tribune reports the restaurant has locations in St. Pete, Tampa, and...
snntv.com
"Paws for Purpose" pet photo booth raises funds for hurricane Ian victims
SARASOTA- If you have a furry friend and wanted to get a head start on your holiday cards, the Sarasota Farmers Market was the place to be. American Advertising Federation Suncoast partnered with All Faiths Food Bank at the Sarasota Farmers Market for the second Paws for Purpose event. The event raised Relief Funds for Hurricane Ian Devastation.
snntv.com
Manatee County Stand Down celebrates 24th year
Transitioning from the military to civilian life is not easy for many veterans. The homeless assistance program, Turning Points, is dedicated to helping heroes in need. “I lived two months homeless here and I got with some organizations today that got me a place to stay and it’s like I’m starting all over again. Its feel good,” said Veteran Rico Holmes.
snntv.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 11 - November 4th
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - It's Week 11 of Friday Football Fever, the last week of regular season football on the Suncoast. With playoff games underway, and playoff implications still lingering, Week 11 may very well have been the best week. Suncoast Scoreboard:. Lemon Bay 34, DeSoto County 22 (Mon. 10/31) Cardinal...
